Sugar Land Falls in Season Finale

September 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - A big fourth inning was the difference in a 10-3 defeat for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (61-89, 28-47) against the El Paso Chihuahuas (62-88, 30-45) in the final game of the 2023 season.

El Paso jumped out to a lead in the top of the first inning. Daniel Johnson doubled to start the contest, and after a walk to Connor Hollis, Yorman Rodriguez singled with one out to bring in a run. A fielding error allowed another run to score, and El Paso had a 2-0 lead before Sugar Land came to hit.

A solo home run by Evan Mendoza off RHP Jimmy Endersby (L, 4-6) widened the El Paso lead to 3-0 after two frames. Sugar Land would get a run back in the bottom of the third inning when César Salazar drew a walk from RHP Anderson Espinoza (W, 7-9), Bligh Madris singled and Will Wagner singled the other way, his second hit of the day and fifth multi-hit effort in six games with Sugar Land, driving in a run to make it 3-1.

The Chihuahuas sent nine men to the plate in the top of the fourth, scoring six runs on five hits and an error, moving their lead to 9-1.

Joey Loperfido started the bottom of the sixth with a single to left and Rylan Bannon followed with an opposite-field homer to right, his 18th of the year, bringing the score to 9-3. However, the Space Cowboys were held to just two base runners over the next three frames.

In the top of the ninth inning, El Paso added on a run thanks to a pair of hits and a double play, pushing their lead back to 10-3. Salazar walked to lead off the bottom of the ninth and Madris singled to put two men on, but a pair of strikeouts and a fielder's choice ended the contest.

ABOUT THE SUGAR LAND SPACE COWBOYS:

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros and compete in the Pacific Coast League. They began play as the Astros Triple-A affiliate in 2021 and began playing under the Space Cowboys brand in 2022. The Space Cowboys play at Constellation Field, located at the corner of Hwy-6 and US-90 Alternate in Sugar Land, Texas. Follow the team on Twitter (@SLSpaceCowboys), Instagram (@slspacecowboys), Facebook (SLSpaceCowboys) and their official website (slspacecowboys.com).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.