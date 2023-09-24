Isotopes Take Down Dodgers, 6-4

September 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes scored five runs between the sixth and seventh innings - all with two outs - to upend the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 6-4, Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes (40-34/66-83) took the lead in the first inning, rallying for a run after having the bases empty with two outs. Ryan Ward gave the Dodgers (40-34/90-57) the lead with a three-run homer in the third inning. The score remained at 3-1 until Albuquerque again had the bases empty with two outs and proceeded to score two runs, with the tying run scoring on an errant pickoff throw. The Dodgers regain the lead in the seventh inning when Jonny DeLuca drew a bases-loaded walk, but OKC ended up leaving the bases loaded and having to settle for a one-run advantage. Another error on a pickoff attempt opened the door for Albuquerque in the seventh inning, as the Isotopes collected three straight run-scoring hits with two outs to go in front, 6-4.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have dropped back-to-back games for only the second time since Aug. 26 The team remains at 90 wins for the season and will have one more shot to tie Oklahoma City's single-season wins record during the regular season finale Sunday afternoon.

-Ryan Ward hit a three-run homer for his 21st home run of the season. He is up to 95 RBI, making him the ninth player in OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) with at least 95 RBI in a single season.

-Michael Busch reached base four times with a single and three walks. He is now on an eight-game hitting streak, going 11-for-29 (.379) with five extra-base hits and seven RBI...Busch has reached base in 50 of his last 52 games with OKC.

-Jonny DeLuca went 1-for-4 with a walk and is 10-for-his-last-27 with four extra-base hits.

-Albuquerque tallied 16 hits and went 7-for-13 with runners in scoring position. The Isotopes went 11-for-18 with two outs - including 6-for-11 with runners in scoring position - and scored all six of their runs with two down.

-The Dodgers' offense has scored four runs on 12 hits over the last two games and has scored in just three of the last 26 innings going back to Thursday's game.

What's Next: The Dodgers look for a series win in Albuquerque during the regular season finale Sunday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park beginning at 2:35 p.m. CT. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.