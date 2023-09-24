Bees Fall in Penultimate Game of 2023

September 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







A late three-run rally sank the Salt Lake Bees (32-42) in a 4-3 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (33-41) in the penultimate game of the 2023 season.

The game was a low-scoring affair despite constant traffic on the base paths. The two teams combined for 18 walks and 23 runners stranded on the base paths. Salt Lake scored a run in the third inning on an error and then after the River Cats tied it up in the fourth, the Bees responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half on a Preston Palmeiro RBI double and Jordyn Adams sacrifice fly. Sacramento took back the lead in the seventh scoring three runs on only one hit as the Bees walked the first three batters of the inning and all three eventually came home to score in the frame.

The Bees celebrated the 29-year career of Steve Klauke before and during the game. Serving as "The Voice of the Bees" since the franchise moved to Salt Lake City in 1994, Klauke threw out the first pitch and sang the seventh inning stretch. The legendary radio announcer will retire as a baseball broadcaster following tomorrow's game having called 4,181 games in his Bees career.

The 2023 season will conclude tomorrow afternoon at Smith's Ballpark. First pitch between the Bees and River Cats will be at 1:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.