Round Rock Bats Explode For 12-10 Win Over Tacoma

September 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







TACOMA, Wash. - The Round Rock Express (44-30 | 88-60) earned a 12-10 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (40-34 | 77-72) behind a 17-hit night at Cheney Stadium on Saturday. Round Rock's 88th win is a new club record for wins in the regular season. The Pacific Coast League second half title will come down to game No. 150 tomorrow. Round Rock needs a win combined with a Reno loss to make the postseason for the first time since 2019.

Express reliever RHP Edwar Colina (4-1, 4.65) earned the win after throwing 1.2 scoreless innings that included one hit, two walks and one strikeout. Rainiers starter LHP Logan Allen (6-2, 5.77) was dubbed with the night's loss after allowing seven runs on 10 hits in 3.1 innings. The lefty walked three and struck out four.

Along the Train Tracks:

Express 3B Davis Wendzel opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning. SS Jonathan Ornelas singled, stole second base and scored on a single from CF Elier Hernandez to make it 2-0 early.

The Rainers took a 3-2 lead in the home half of the second inning after a solo home run from DH Zach DeLoach and a two-run homer from 2B Riley Unroe.

Round Rock took back the lead in the fourth inning after a six-run frame that was capped off by another Wendzel home run. E-Train batters smacked four doubles, three singles and one home run in the frame to make it 8-3.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Express 2B Justin Foscue launched his 18th home run of the season and pushed the lead to 9-3.

A two-run home run from Rainiers LF Isiah Gilliam cut the lead down to 9-5 in the fifth inning.

In the sixth inning, DH Dustin Harris doubled to score C Sam Huff. A two-out, two-run home run from RF Sandro Fabian tacked on two more runs and it was a 12-5 game.

Unroe came back to the plate in the eighth inning for the Rainiers and launched a three-run home run as the Express led 12-8.

Tacoma did not go quietly in the ninth inning. With the bases loaded, DeLoach singled home a run to cut the lead to 12-9. A fielder's choice from Gilliam had the E-Train lead at 12-10 but RHP Alex Speas was able to cling on and get the final outs of the night to secure the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

With a single in the second inning, Express CF Elier Hernandez secured the most hits in a single-season in the club's Triple-A history. Hernandez finished the night 2-for-6 with one double, two RBI and one run scored.

Round Rock RHP Jack Leiter made his Triple-A debut on Saturday and tossed 3.1 innings while allowing three runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Express 3B Davis Wendzel smacked his 28th and 29th home runs on Saturday. He is now fourth all-time on the franchise's single-season home run list.

The E-Train's four home runs are tied for the most in a game this season and it was the fifth time that the team has launched four homers in a game this season.

Next up: Round Rock and Tacoma will play the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. CT. Express RHP Zak Kent (0-1, 3.03) will face off against Rainiers RHP Adam Oller (6-3, 4.45).

