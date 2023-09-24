Blanco Delivers Outstanding Final Start, Helps Space Cowboys to Sixth Straight Win

September 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - A masterful performance from RHP Ronel Blanco spearheaded a 5-2 win for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (61-88, 28-46) over the El Paso Chihuahuas (61-88, 29-45) on Saturday night at Constellation Field, the sixth straight victory for the Space Cowboys. [?Folder icon] Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Blanco (W, 7-4) allowed one of his two hits in the first inning, but struck out two in a scoreless first inning. The righty cancelled out a base runner that reached on an error with a double play and faced the minimum in the top of the second.

The Space Cowboys took the lead in the bottom of the second. César Salazar and David Hensley worked a pair of one-out walks from LHP Aaron Leasher (L, 2-3) and Corey Julks launched a three-run homer to left, his third homer at Triple-A this year, to give Sugar Land a 3-0 advantage. Will Wagner ripped a single to center in the ensuing at bat, one of two hits on the night for Wagner, but was left stranded on a strikeout.

Following a 1-2-3 third for Blanco, Connor Hollis doubled to start the fourth for El Paso, but the Space Cowboys righty got two groundouts and struck out Taylor Kohlwey to leave a runner at third. The only base runner Blanco allowed over his final 10 batters faced was a two-out walk to Hollis in the sixth, but a groundout to first closed out his night. All told, Blanco hurled 6.0 shutout innings, giving up just two hits and a walk while striking out six on 78 pitches. The 30-year-old concluded the season with Sugar Land on a 19.0 inning scoreless streak, dating back to September 6.

After LHP Matt Gage (H, 2) spun a 1-2-3 seventh, RHP Logn VanWey (H, 2) entered in the eighth and ran into a bases-loaded jam on an infield single, an opposite field single and a walk. A sacrifice fly brought in a run, and VanWey departed after issuing a walk to load up the bases. RHP Joe Record (S, 11) got a groundball that was nearly an inning-ending double play, but a fielder's choice brought in a run, bringing El Paso within a run at 3-2. However, Record got a ground out to leave the bases loaded and maintain the Space Cowboys lead.

Sugar Land widened their lead back to three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Joey Loperfido worked a one-out walk and Rylan Bannon brought him in with a triple off the right-field wall to make it a 4-2 lead. Dixon Machado then ripped a single through the left side, adding on another run to widen the lead to 5-2. Record returned for the top of the ninth and threw a 1-2-3 ninth to lock down the save.

The Space Cowboys conclude their 2023 season on Sunday afternoon with the finale of a six-game series versus El Paso. Sugar Land will throw a bullpen game while the Chihuahuas will start RHP Anderson Espinoza for a 2:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.