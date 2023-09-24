Sacramento Stays Close but Bees Grab Finale

SALT LAKE CITY - Three straight run-scoring innings briefly pulled the Sacramento River Cats level with the Salt Lake Bees, but Salt Lake countered with runs in the fifth and sixth to eventually capture the season finale by a 6-5 final on Sunday.

Responding from a four-run first frame by the Bees (70-79) that was highlighted by a two-run double by Zach Humphreys, the River Cats (67-82) began their response in the third when Wade Meckler singled to center field just in front of a Casey Schmitt opposite-field home run, his fourth of the season with Sacramento.

Bryce Johnson opened the top of the fourth with a triple to right field, his second extra base hit of the afternoon after he doubled but was left stranded in the second. With that three-bagger, he became the second River Cat this season to have a pair of games in which he has tallied both a double and a triple (also: Heliot Ramos). Just two batters later, Johnson scored on a sacrifice fly from Donovan Walton.

The equalizing run came during the fifth after the River Cats loaded the bases with no outs thanks to singles from Meckler and David Villar sandwiching a walk to Casey Schmitt. Stepping up in the clutch was Jakson Reetz, as he earned his 42nd RBI of the season with a knock into center that scored Schmitt.

However, the lead was short-lived as the Bees regained the lead on a solo homer by Livan Soto in the bottom of the frame. Insurance was added during the sixth that later proved crucial as a hit batter moved all the way around on a pair of singles, scoring on the second from the bat of Christian Molfetta.

Down but not out, Sacramento once more cut the deficit to a single run with their swings in the seventh as Villar crushed his 17th of the year to the opposite field. Continuing to press, the River Cats put two more runners on in the frame, as well as one each in the eighth and ninth. Unfortunately, they were all left stranded as Kelvin Caceres recorded a four-out save for the Bees.

Salt Lake starter Brett Kerry (2-1) was credited with the win despite allowing four earned runs on night hits, striking out three along the way. Charged with the loss was Sean Hjelle (3-7), who appeared in relief and allowed only a single run on two hits with one strikeout.

Both Meckler and Villar closed out the final game with three-hit performances, each going 3-for-4 and scoring once while Villar also had his solo homer. Meanwhile, Johnson finished 2-for-4 and scored once, while Schmitt was the only one to drive in multiple runs after finishing 1-for-4 and also scoring twice.

That brings an end to the 2023 campaign, learn about the River Cats' 2024 schedule here, and make sure to check www.rivercats.com for the latest news and information.

