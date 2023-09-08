Isotopes Unveil 2024 Home Schedule

September 8, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes unveiled their 2024 home season schedule today that features the earliest regular season Home Opener in franchise history.

"With this season wrapping up, we are thrilled for our 2024 home schedule and we've already started planning all the exciting events taking place throughout next season," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said.

Next season is slated to begin at home on Friday, March 29 at RGCU Field against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Other highlights of the 2024 home schedule include Cinco de Mayo (May 5), Father's Day (June 16) and Labor Day Weekend (Aug. 30-Sept. 1).

The Isotopes have one two-week homestand from April 23-May 5 versus Oklahoma City and Round Rock, respectively.

Albuquerque will host every Pacific Coast League team at least once. The Isotopes face El Paso 27 times, the most contests against any team during the campaign.

The club's home finale is set for Sunday, September 15 against Las Vegas. Game times and promotions will be announced during the off-season. The universal off-day across all of Minor League Baseball will remain on Monday.

The Isotopes 2024 home schedule can be found here (click here).

The current 2023 season continues until September 24. The Isotopes have nine home games remaining over two homestands (September 8-10 and September 19-24). Tickets are still available for each remaining game. Fans may visitabqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.