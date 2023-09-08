Round Rock Express Release 2024 Schedule

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Who is ready for some baseball?! The Round Rock Express announced the club's full 150-game schedule for the 2024 season on Friday morning. The 24th season of Express baseball kicks off with Opening Day at Dell Diamond on Friday, March 29.

MARCH: 2024 Season Lifts Off with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys

For the second consecutive year, the 2024 campaign will begin in March, but this time with an in-state foe. The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) come to Dell Diamond from Friday, March 29 - Sunday, March 31.

APRIL: Oklahoma City and Salt Lake Head to Dell Diamond for April Meetings with the Express

The Express will get set for two homestands in the month of April. The Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) will arrive at Dell Diamond from Tuesday, April 9 - Sunday, April 14. The second homestand in April will feature the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) from Tuesday, April 23 - Sunday, April 28.

Round Rock will hit the road for the first time from Tuesday, April 2 - Sunday, April 7 against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate). The second road trip of the month will come from Tuesday, April 16 - Sunday, April 21 as the Express make the 134-mile drive down to Constellation Field to take on Sugar Land.

MAY: Las Vegas, Reno and El Paso Set to Bring Summer Vibes to Round Rock

The May schedule will bring plenty of the Silver State to Dell Diamond as the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate) will come to town from Tuesday, May 7 - Sunday, May 12. The Nevada theme continues the following week when the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) bring the fun from Tuesday, May 14 - Sunday, May 19.

The month's home slate wraps up from Tuesday, May 28 - Sunday, June 2 when the Express host the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate). Round Rock hits the road for two series in May. They will travel to New Mexico to take on the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) from Tuesday, April 30 - Sunday, May 5 then head back out on the road to take on Sugar Land from Tuesday, May 21 - Sunday, May 26.

JUNE: School's Out: Tacoma and El Paso Come to Town to Celebrate

The Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) will escape the Pacific Northwest for a week and travel down to Dell Diamond for a six-game series from Tuesday, June 11 - Sunday, June 16. El Paso comes back to Round Rock from Tuesday, June 25 - Sunday, June 30 for another six games.

The Express will play two series on the road in June. The first will come from Tuesday, June 4 - Sunday, June 9 at Oklahoma City. From Tuesday, June 18 - Sunday, June 23, the E-Train will travel to the Golden State to take on the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate).

JULY: Independence Day Comes Early as Sugar Land Celebrates at Dell Diamond on July 3

The Independence Day celebrations will start off with a bang on July 3 as the Space Cowboys arrive for a three-game series from Monday, July 1 - Wednesday, July 3. Oklahoma City will also make a quick visit to Dell Diamond from Friday, July 19 - Sunday, July 21 following a league-wide four-day break.

July will feature a heavy road slate as Round Rock will play three games at Sugar Land from Thursday, July 4 - Saturday, July 6. The E-Train will rumble into Reno the following week for a six-game series from Tuesday, July 9 - Sunday, July 14. The team will wrap up July's road schedule with a six-game series at Albuquerque from Tuesday, July 23 - Sunday, July 28.

AUGUST: Sugar Land, Albuquerque, Oklahoma City Headline August Slate

The Space Cowboys make their final visit to Dell Diamond from Tuesday, July 30 - Sunday, August 4. Albuquerque will make their lone appearance in Central Texas from Tuesday, August 13 - Sunday, August 18 before Oklahoma City rounds out the month from Tuesday, August 27 - Sunday, September 1 at Dell Diamond.

The Express will play two series on the road in August. From Tuesday, August 6 - Sunday, August 11, Round Rock will make their final trip to Oklahoma City. They will then make their only visit to Salt Lake from Tuesday, August 20 - Sunday, August 25 to take on the Bees.

SEPTEMBER: Wake Me Up When Sacramento Comes to Dell Diamond

Round Rock will host Sacramento for the final homestand of the season from Tuesday, September 10 - Sunday, September 15. The E-Train will face a pair of West Division opponents on the road in September. From Tuesday, September 3 - Sunday, September 8 the Express will head to Las Vegas. The team ends the season in Tacoma to take on the Rainiers from Tuesday, September 17 - Sunday, September 22.

Round Rock's full 2024 schedule is below:

Dates Opponent Major League Affiliate

March 29-31 vs Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

April 2-7 at El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

April 9-14 vs Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

April 16-21 at Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

April 23-28 vs Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

April 30-May 5 at Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

May 7-12 vs Las Vegas Aviators Oakland Athletics

May 14-19 vs Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

May 21-26 at Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

May 28-June 2 vs El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

June 4-9 at Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

June 11-16 vs Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

June 18-23 at Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

June 25-30 vs El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

July 1-3 vs Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

July 4-6 at Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

July 9-14 at Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

July 19-21 vs Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

July 23-28 at Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

July 30-August 4 vs Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

August 6-11 at Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

August 13-18 vs Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

August 20-25 at Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

August 27-September 1 vs Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

September 3-8 at Las Vegas Aviators Oakland Athletics

September 10-15 vs Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

September 17-22 at Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Interested in becoming a 2024 Round Rock Express season member? Fill out the following form to receive more details on season membership packages as they become available. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

