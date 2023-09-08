Round Rock OF Evan Carter Promoted to Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Welcome to The Show, Evan! The Texas Rangers announced that the club selected the contract of Round Rock Express OF Evan Carter on Friday. Carter will start tonight in right field and bat ninth for the Rangers as they continue their chase for the playoffs against the Oakland Athletics at 7:05 p.m.

Carter, listed as the No. 1 prospect in the Texas Rangers organization according to MLB.com, was promoted to Round Rock on August 29 and made his Triple-A debut on his 21st birthday. In eight games with the E-Train, all on the road, Carter posted a slash line of .353/.436/.382/.818 with one double, three RBI, eight runs scored, four walks and six strikeouts.

The lefty came on the scene with the Express at Oklahoma City on August 29 and posted a 4-for-6 night with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Carter had a hit in seven of the eight games he played in. On September 6 at El Paso, he put together his second multi-hit night with Round Rock after going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk.

Carter started the 2023 campaign with Double-A Frisco and in 97 games, he hit .284 (107-377) with 15 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs, 62 RBI, 68 runs scored, 74 walks and 103 strikeouts.

The Elizabethton, Tennessee native was selected by Texas in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Elizabethton High School. Carter appeared in 32 games in his debut season with the Low-A Down East Wood Ducks in 2021. He came back in 2022 and appeared in 100 games for the High-A Hickory Crawdads and posted a .287/.388/.476/.864 slash line.

The lefty finished the 2022 season with Double-A Frisco and appeared in six games. He hit .429 (9-21) with three doubles, one home run, seven RBI, eight runs scored, five walks and six strikeouts in those games while helping Frisco take home a Texas League title. For his play during the 2022 season, Carter was named the Texas Rangers Minor League Player of the Year, a Baseball America High-A All Star, an MiLB.com Organization All-Star and took home an MiLB Gold Glove.

Round Rock and El Paso will get set for game four of their series at Southwest University Park tonight with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. Express RHP Robert Dugger (7-9, 4.30) is scheduled to take the mound up against Chihuahuas LHP Jay Groome (4-9, 8.53).

