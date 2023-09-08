OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 8, 2023

September 8, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (32-28/82-51) at Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-40/53-82)

Game #134 of 148/Second Half #61 of 75/Road #67 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Nick Frasso (1-1, 2.31) vs. SUG-RHP Spencer Arrighetti (1-4, 4.64)

Friday, September 8, 2023 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: 1340 AM The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: After back-to-back wins Wednesday and Thursday, the Oklahoma City Dodgers try for their first three-game winning streak since early August when they continue their series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. The Dodgers have a 2-1 lead in the series as they seek three straight wins for the first time since Aug. 2-4 against Round Rock in OKC...The Dodgers are 16-5 against Sugar Land this season and have won seven of their last eight games played at Constellation Field.

Last Game: Jorbit Vivas hit for the cycle and Kyle Hurt pitched five dominant innings during a 6-2 win for the Oklahoma City Dodgers over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night at Constellation Field. Vivas collected hits in his final four at-bats, with a double in the second inning, home run in the fifth inning, single in the seventh inning and triple in the ninth inning. Hurt was on the mound between the third and seventh innings and retired 14 of the 16 batters he faced, including six via strikeout. The Dodgers took a 4-0 lead through two innings, with Miguel Vargas driving in three of the runs with a RBI double in the first inning and a two-run single in the second inning. Vivas connected on his first Triple-A homer in the fifth inning to make it 5-0. In the eighth inning, Yonny Hernández was able to tag and score from third base on a pop out in foul territory to further extend the lead. After being held to no runs and one hit through seven innings, the Space Cowboys rallied for two runs and three hits in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Nick Frasso (1-1) is scheduled to make his third Triple-A start with OKC...Frasso last appeared Sept. 1 against Round Rock in OKC, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks, two hit batters and two strikeouts. He was charged with the loss in OKC's 4-2 defeat at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. His seven hits allowed and 86 pitches were both career highs...In his Triple-A debut Aug. 27 against Albuquerque in OKC, Frasso earned the win, pitching 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk and four strikeouts. He retired 18 of 21 batters, including the final 13 straight, during OKC's 14-0 win. He was named PCL Pitcher of the Week the following day...At the time of his promotion to OKC, Frasso led the Double-A Tulsa Drillers with 21 starts. He went 3-4 with a 3.91 ERA in 73.2 IP. His 94 strikeouts were second-most on the team and he had allowed just 24 walks, posting a 1.25 WHIP with the Drillers. His 21 starts were tied for fifth-most in the Texas League in late August...The right-handed pitcher was named Texas League Pitcher of the Month for April, compiling a 1.23 ERA and a 1-1 record. In 22.0 innings, he allowed just three runs, 16 hits and five walks with 30 strikeouts. He recorded a 0.95 WHIP and held opponents to a .203 batting average...Frasso notched a season-high eight strikeouts twice - Aug. 3 at Wichita and April 25 at Arkansas...He is currently rated as the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 9 Dodgers prospect by Baseball America...Last season, Frasso pitched at three levels, starting at Single-A and ending in Double-A between the Blue Jays and Dodgers organizations...Frasso was originally drafted by Toronto in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. In August 2022 he was traded, along with LHP Moises Brito, to the Dodgers in exchange for RHP Mitch White and 2B Alex De Jesus...The native of Torrance, Calif., played collegiately at Loyola Marymount University.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2023: 16-5 2022: 16-8 All-time: 44-25 At SUG: 18-12

The Dodgers and Space Cowboys meet for their fourth and final series and second of the season in Sugar Land...The Dodgers won the first three series of the season April 11-16, 4-2, and May 16-21, 5-1, in OKC as well as the most recent series in Sugar Land June 28-July 3, 5-1. It was the third time this season that the Dodgers won five consecutive games during a single series as they closed out the series with five straight wins. In each of the five wins, the Dodgers limited the Space Cowboys to exactly two runs in each game...Through the first three series of the season, Drew Avans led OKC with 16 hits, 19 runs scored and 20 walks, while Ryan Ward paced the Dodgers with 13 RBI and four homers...The Dodgers outscored the Space Cowboys, 100-61, through the first three series as they held the Space Cowboys to a .200 AVG, but Sugar Land hit 19 homers compared to OKC's 18...The Dodgers won the 2022 series, 16-8, and went 11-4 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers did not lose back-to-back games to Sugar Land at any point last season and have not lost back-to-back games to Sugar Land during the same series since Aug. 23-24, 2021...Of last season's 24 total meetings, nine were one-run games and six of 21 meetings so far in 2023 have been decided by one run...In each of the team's three series this season, the Dodgers have won four of the first five games.

Finding Their Footing: The Dodgers have won back-to-back games, as well as four of their last five games, six of their last eight and seven of their last 10 games. The Dodgers have also maintained their 2.5-game lead in the overall Pacific Coast League standings ahead of second-place Round Rock. OKC defeated Round Rock, 4-2, in their previous series in OKC, snapping their first streak of three straight series losses since May 6-25, 2021 and kick-starting their recent winning stretch...The boost follows a 4-15 run from Aug. 5-26 as the Dodgers finished August with 10 wins (10-17), tied for second fewest in the league last month. OKC had not won fewer than 12 games in a month since May 2021 (9-14). It was the team's lowest monthly winning percentage since going 9-19 in August 2019.

The Big Picture: The Dodgers picked up their 82nd win of the season Thursday night, becoming fifth OKC team during the Bricktown era (since 1998) to reach the 82-win mark and third team during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015). Only three OKC teams have gone on to win at least 83 games since 1998 (1999, 2015, 2022)...The Dodgers (82-51) are tied for the most wins in the Minors with Triple-A Norfolk (82-52) and High-A Cedar Rapids (82-47)...The Dodgers have had at least a share of first place in the PCL overall standings for all but seven days this season, holding first place from April 1-Aug. 25 and again since Sept. 2...OKC (32-28) trails first-place Round Rock (36-24) by 4.0 games in the PCL second-half standings, but also has three other teams ahead of them in the standings...This season's OKC squad became the fastest PCL team to reach 50, 60 and 70 wins since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. They also became the second-fastest PCL team to reach 75 wins (117 games) since at least 2005, with the 2017 Memphis Redbirds doing it two games earlier (115 games). The fastest PCL team to reach 80 wins was also the 2017 Memphis Redbirds, who reached the milestone in 121 games (80-41)...During the Bricktown era (since 1998), OKC's best previous record through 133 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 80-53...OKC won the PCL's first-half title (50-23) and will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 against the winner of the second half.

Fork in the Road: The Dodgers have wins in four of their last six road games and own the most road wins in the Minors with a 43-23 road record. The Dodgers now have the second-most road wins during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) and are just the fourth OKC team to reach at least 40 road wins in a season. The 2015 Dodgers hold the single-season record with 44 road wins, as they went 44-28 on the road, although this year's team still has nine road games remaining...Prior to their current 4-2 stretch on the road, the Dodgers had won just one of their previous nine road games and two of their previous 11 road games as OKC is 6-11 in their last 17 road games. For comparison, prior to the current 6-11 stretch, the Dodgers went 26-5 over their previous 31 road games between May 9-July 28.

Spin Cycle: Jorbit Vivas became the third Oklahoma City player to hit for the cycle in a little over a calendar year, with James Outman accomplishing the feat twice in four games last season Aug. 26, 2022 at home against El Paso and Aug. 30, 2022 at Round Rock. After striking out in his first at-bat, Vivas doubled in the second inning, homered in the fifth inning, singled in the seventh inning and tripled to lead off the ninth inning. It marked Vivas' first career cycle and his first four-hit game since July 7, 2021 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga against Lake Elsinore. Entering Thursday, Vivas had yet to collect an extra-base hit over his first 13 games since his promotion to Triple-A...Vivas' cycle was the fifth completed in the Pacific Coast League this season, ninth in Triple-A overall and second in Triple-A in two days as Toledo's Nick Maton did it Wednesday in Indianapolis...Prior to Outmans' two cycles last season, the last OKC player to hit for the cycle was Tommy Manzella, who went 4-for-4 with three RBI against Tacoma May 10, 2011 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last night Vivas also became the third OKC player with three extra-base hits in one game this season.

Getting Miggy With It: Miguel Vargas went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI Thursday. Over his last five games, Vargas is 8-for-16 with six walks, reaching base in 14 of 22 plate appearances. He also has seven RBI in his last five games...In his last 20 games, Vargas is 28-for-71 (.394) with 15 RBI and 18 walks. His hit, RBI and walk totals since Aug. 15 all pace the Dodgers during that span and his walks, .394 AVG and .511 OBP since Aug. 15 all rank second in the PCL.

Better Call Dahl: David Dahl picked up another double Thursday night and has now hit safely in eight straight games. During the streak that started Aug. 25, Dahl is 8-for-30 with five doubles and five RBI. It is the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player and Dahl's longest hitting streak of the season...Since joining OKC June 20, his 20 doubles lead the league, and his 25 doubles overall this season are his most in a season since 2019 with the Colorado Rockies (28).

Jonny Be Good: Jonny DeLuca had Thursday night off but has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 11-for-29 (.379) with six doubles, a triple, two homers and eight RBI. He has collected at least one extra-base hit in four straight games (6x16) as well as in each of the last seven games he's hit safely (9 XBH)...Since rejoining the team Aug. 24, DeLuca leads OKC with nine extra-base hits...In 27 Triple-A games this season, DeLuca is slashing .318/.390/.607 with 17 extra-base hits and 28 RBI.

Mound Matters: For the third time in the last five games, fourth time in the last seven games and fifth time in the last 10 games, the Dodgers held an opponent to two runs or less Thursday. The 35 runs allowed by the Dodgers over the last 10 games are fewest in the PCL during the span as the team has posted a 3.44 ERA over that time frame. For comparison, El Paso has allowed a league-high 90 runs over the same span...The Dodgers have not allowed a home run in seven of the last eight games (2 HR) as well as eight of the last 10 games (3 HR).

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have lost in each of their last three chances to win a third straight game...Michael Grove appeared on Major League Rehab Assignment Thursday and pitched the eighth inning. Sugar Land started the frame 3-for-4, leading to two runs before Grove struck out the final two batters he faced. All three of his outs were on strikeouts as he threw a total of 25 pitches, with 16 strikes...The Dodgers went 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position last night and are now 14-for-75 (.187) with RISP over the last seven games.

