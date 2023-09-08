Dodgers Topple Space Cowboys

September 8, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Jorbit Vivas hit for the cycle and Kyle Hurt pitched five dominant innings during a 6-2 win for the Oklahoma City Dodgers over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night at Constellation Field. Vivas collected hits in his final four at-bats, with a double in the second inning, home run in the fifth inning, single in the seventh inning and triple in the ninth inning. Hurt was on the mound between the third and seventh innings and retired 14 of the 16 batters he faced, including six via strikeout. The Dodgers (32-28/82-51) took a 4-0 lead through two innings, with Miguel Vargas driving in three of the runs with a RBI double in the first inning and two-run single in the second inning. Vivas connected on his first Triple-A homer in the fifth inning to make it 5-0. In the eighth inning, Yonny Hernández was able to tag and score from third base on a pop out in foul territory to further extend the lead. After being held to no runs and one hit through seven innings, the Space Cowboys (20-40/53-82) rallied for two runs and three hits in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have now won four of their last five games, six of their last eight games and seven of their last 10 games. They improved to 16-5 against Sugar Land this season and have won seven of their last eight games played at Constellation Field.

-The Dodgers advanced to 43-23 on the road this season, notching the second-most road wins during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). The 2015 Dodgers hold the single-season record with 45 road wins, although this year's team still has nine road games remaining.

-Jorbit Vivas became the third Oklahoma City player to hit for the cycle in a little over a calendar year, with James Outman accomplishing the feat twice in four games last season Aug. 26, 2022 at home against El Paso and Aug. 30, 2022 at Round Rock. After striking out in his first at-bat, Vivas doubled in the second inning, homered in the fifth inning, singled in the seventh inning and tripled to lead off the ninth inning. It marked Vivas' first career cycle and his first four-hit game since July 7, 2021 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga against Lake Elsinore. Entering Thursday, Vivas had yet to collect an extra-base hit over his first 13 games since his promotion to Triple-A.

-Serving as the team's primary pitcher, Kyle Hurt covered the third through seventh innings, allowing no runs and one hit, with one walk and six strikeouts. Hurt retired 14 of the 16 batters he faced overall, including each of the final 10 in a row, earning his second win with Oklahoma City. He threw a total of 60 pitches and complete four of five frames on 12 or fewer pitches.

-Miguel Vargas went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI. Over his last five games, Vargas is 8-for-16 with six walks, reaching base in 14 of 22 plate appearances...Over his last 20 games, Vargas is 28-for-71 (.394) with 15 RBI and 18 walks.

-Michael Grove appeared on Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched the eighth inning. Sugar Land started the frame 3-for-4, leading to two runs before Grove struck out the final two batters he faced. All three of his outs were on strikeouts as he threw a total of 25 pitches, with 16 strikes...Grove has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Injured List since Aug. 6 with a right lat strain.

What's Next: The Dodgers aim for their first three-game win streak in over a month when they meet the Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.