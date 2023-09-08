Aces to Offer $7.75 Tickets for Fans for All Remaining Home Games - Update

Update: due to overwhelming demand and popularity, the Aces' Fan Appreciation Flash Sale has been extended! The sale now will close at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10th.

WHAT: The Reno Aces will be offering a limited-time flash sale, the final one of the 2023 season. Presented by Reno's Classic Rock @ 105.7 RFM, the "Fan Appreciation Sale" features $7.75 Infield Reserve tickets, a nod to Reno's area code, for all remaining home games at Greater Nevada Field. There will be a limit of ten (10) tickets per transaction by using promo code "FANS."

WHEN: Friday, September 8th, 2023 to Sunday, September 10th, 2023 at 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, September 12th for their final homestand of 2023 when the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, visit the Biggest Little City for a six-game series.

