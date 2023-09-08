Cats Lead Briefly but Fall in Game Three to Aviators

SUMMERLIN, Nev. - A lead midway through the contest could not hold for the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday, as the Las Vegas Aviators responded with three multi-run innings late which gave Las Vegas its first win in the series by a final of 9-3.

Despite Wade Meckler leading off the game with a single into left center for the River Cats (60-74), it was the Aviators (69-65) that found their way to the scoreboard first after a single and stolen base from Tyler Wade resulted in a run on an RBI groundout from Cody Thomas.

Knotting the contest for Sacramento was Trenton Brooks, as the former Las Vegas Aviator homered against his old squad by sending the first pitch of his at-bat in the fourth inning over the wall in center. During the fifth the River Cats took their first and only lead, plating a pair of runs on RBI singles by Meckler and Tyler Fitzgerald.

That lead did not hold long as the Aviators pushed across a trio of runs in the home half of the frame, using a total of five singles to generate the scoring with one RBI each belonging to the trio of Max Schuemann, Thomas, and Yohel Pozo.

Insurance for Las Vegas came during the sixth and the eighth innings, the first of which came in the form of a two-run homer to right from Greg Deichmann on an 0-1 pitch. Scoring on the play was Logan Davidson, who had reached on a walk. The final runs of the contest were generated on a collection of four hits, the crux of which was a two-RBI double by Wade while a wild pitch was responsible for Las Vegas' ninth run.

Taking the loss for Sacramento was starter Miguel Yajure (1-5), who nearly made it through five full but was responsible for the first four runs allowed on eight hits in 4.2 innings of work. Meanwhile, it was the solid relief effort of Trey Supak (2-0) that secured the win for the Aviators, as he tossed 4.1 innings of relief and held Sacramento to just one hit while punching out two and walking one.

Each of the top two spots in the Sacramento lineup had multiple hits, as Meckler was 2-for-3 while Fitzgerald was 2-for-4 with each driving in a run. For Fitzgerald he now has 30 multi-hit efforts this season, the first River Cat to do so since Jason Krizan tallied 38 in 2021. Also driving in one and scoring once was Brooks, who finished 1-for-4, while Johan Camargo was 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Game four will take place at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

