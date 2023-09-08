Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Salt Lake (5:35 PT)

Tacoma is 1-2 on this 12-game road trip, and only 1.0 GB of a playoff spot with 15 to play (more below).

Tacoma Rainiers (72-63, 35-25) @ Salt Lake Bees (61-73, 24-36)

Friday, September 8, 2023, 5:35p.m. PT | Smith's Ballpark: Salt Lake City, UT

RHP Darren McCaughan vs. LHP Jake Kalish

#DarrenDay: 2023 is the fifth season in which right-hander Darren McCaughan has pitched for Tacoma. His 82nd career start for the Rainiers will be tonight, and he's alone in fifth in franchise history; Steve Luebber is fourth with 86 starts, between 1972 and 1977 for the Tacoma Twins. McCaughan has accumulated 399 strikeouts for the Rainiers, which are fourth-most in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960). Brian Sweeney is third, at 403 strikeouts between 1999 and 2013. McCaughan is fourth in the PCL in IP (121.1), and sixth in strikeouts (115).

GET YOUR SCHEIN ON: Tacoma corner INFJake Scheiner leads the PCL in home runs (30), RBI (105, by *12*) and extra-base hits (55). He's second in the league in total bases (234) and runs scored (91). Scheiner is batting .307 (46x150) with runners in scoring position (15 HR). With 15 games remaining, his 105 RBI are already ninth-most in a season for Tacoma, equal his career-high (last season at Double-A), and are the most for Tacoma since 1997, when Dan Rohrmeier set the franchise record with 120 RBI.

JAKE RHYMES WITH RAKE: Jake Scheiner is homering once every 4.13 games over the first 124 games of his Triple-A debut, and has achieved the seventh 30-home run season in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960), and the first since Alex Liddi (30) for the 2011 Rainiers.

THE REAL DELO: Tacoma OF Zach DeLoach leads the Rainiers with 131 hits (Jake Scheiner, 116) through the first 123 games of his Triple-A debut; he has the second-most hits in the PCL (50 XBH, T-8th). His 223 total bases and 28 doubles each rank top-5 in the PCL, and he's climbed to T-6th in RBI with 81; DeLoach's 20 HR and 81 RBI are both new career-highs (14 HR & 73 RBI at Double-A Arkansas last season).

SEVY TIME: Rainiers catcher Pedro Severino batted .362 in August (16 GP), and is batting .326 (28x86) over his last 24 games, dating to July 19. He has 12 extra-base hits in this span (seven doubles, five homers), with a .937 OPS (.356/.581) and 20 RBI. Severino has homered in three of his last seven games played.

MAYBE TAKE A PITCH: The Rainiers lead all of Triple-A in walks drawn *by 33* with 761 (5.64 BB/game); Reno is a distant second with 728 walks. Jake Scheiner (2nd, 81 BB), Zach DeLoach (3rd, 78 BB) and Cooper Hummel (5th, 72 BB) are all atop the PCL free pass leaderboard.

GOTTA BE IN IT TO WIN IT: The Rainiers (35-25, second half) enter today's action one game out of the PCL's second playoff spot (Round Rock, 36-24); Tacoma is even with Las Vegas (35-25) in the second half standings, and Reno (34-26, 2.0 GB) is also in contention. Round Rock has won 20 of 26, but snapped a four-game skid last night, at El Paso. Las Vegas beat Sacramento at home, Reno won at Albuquerque. The Rainiers end the regular season with six games at home against Round Rock (September 19-24).

BLISSFUL SPEED: Tacoma leads the PCL in stolen bases, with 190 (El Paso, 187), second to only Omaha (207) at Triple-A. Last season, Tacoma led the level (by 13) with a franchise record 205 steals. Cooper Hummel (26 SB, 5 CS, 83.9%) has the eighth-most swipes in the PCL. INF Ryan Bliss (15 SB) has stolen 50 bases at all levels this season, between Double-A Amarillo, Reno and Tacoma (acq. in 7/31 trade with AZ).

R CLUB HAS HART: Rainiers southpaw Kyle Hart was named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of The Month for August, on Tuesday. Hart made four starts during the month, returning from the paternity list on August 11: 20.2 IP, 2 ER (0.87 ERA), 5 BB (15 H, 0.97 WHIP), while striking out just better than a batter per inning (21 K).

RILED UP: Over 21.1 IP (20 G) since July 5, Rainiers RHP Riley O'Brien is holding PCL hitters to a .184 BAA with eight saves. O'Brien has struck out 34 batters during this span, walking only five (14 H) for a WHIP of 0.89 dating to 7/5 (5 ER, 2.11 ERA). His ERA was 0.90 in August (10 G, 10.0 IP, 1 ER, 16 K, 0.70 WHIP, .118 BAA).

KO-SIGN: Rainiers RHP Stephen Kolek has allowed only three ER over his past 31.1 IP (0.86 ERA), and has been scoreless in 21 of his last 24 outings. Since June 11, Kolek's ERA is 1.43 (27 G, 37.2 IP, 18 H, 6 ER, 18 BB, 44 K, 0.96 WHIP, 4 SV). Kolek is limiting to a .143 BAA since 6/11.

RISP-Y BUSINESS: Tacoma has hit the third-most home runs in Triple-A with men on base, at 96 (Syracuse, 97 & Las Vegas, 104). With runners in scoring position, Tacoma has the second-highest OPS among the 30 Triple-A clubs (.896).

