Isotopes Split Series After 5-3 Loss to Chihuahuas

April 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso, TX - Aaron Schunk and Drew Romo each turned in a multi-hit afternoon, but the El Paso Chihuahuas were able to hold off Albuquerque 5-3 to force a series split at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope:

- Hunter Goodman saw his streak of four consecutive games with at least one homer come to an end. It was the 13th time in Isotopes history a player went deep in at least four-straight. Mike Colangelo, Scott Seabol and Dallas McPherson remain the only Albuquerque hitters to homer in five or more ballgames in a row.

- Greg Jones stole two more bases, increasing his total to 12 for the season. It was his 22nd career game with multiple swipes and fourth in 2024. Jones is one of just three players in Triple-A with at least a dozen thefts, joining Tacoma Rainiers teammates Cade Marlowe (13) and Ryan Bliss (12).

- Schunk was 3-for-3, his first three-hit performance since Sept. 23, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City. He is 14-for-36 with five doubles and 10 RBI during a nine-game hitting streak, his longest since June 13-July 6 of last year (13 games).

- Schunk's double gave Albuquerque a 45-game extra-base hit streak, dating back to Aug. 29 at Sacramento.

- Romo singled twice, giving him a 10-game hitting streak. He is slashing .385/.400/.436 with two doubles and four RBI during the stretch. This is Romo's longest hit streak since April 22-May 4, 2022 with Hartford.

- Jimmy Herron also singled, and has hit safely in all 10 games he has appeared in this season, setting a new career-high. He has exactly one knock in his last nine contests. Herron's previous longest streak was nine, reached from Sept. 2-10, 2023 with the Isotopes.

- Jordan Beck has gone hitless in three consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 17-18, 2023 with Double-A Hartford. However, Beck has only struck out once during the stretch.

- Willie MacIver drew a pair of walks in back-to-back contests for the second time in his professional career (June 26-27, 2023 with ACL Rockies in rehab games).

- The Isotopes have been held to three or fewer runs four times in their last 10 games, while simultaneously plating nine or more on five instances during the same timeframe.

- El Paso stole three bases, the fifth occurrence of Albuquerque relenting at least a trifecta of swipes in a contest this year.

- The Isotopes and Chihuahuas split a series for the first time since July 22-27, 2021, at Southwest University Park.

- Albuquerque lost a day game in El Paso for the first time since May 16, 2021, snapping a string of five-straight victories.

On Deck: The Isotopes return to Rio Grande Credit Union Field to start a 12-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (AAA Dodgers) and Round Rock Express (AAA Rangers). First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:35 pm.

