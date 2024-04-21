Dodgers' Walker Buehler Scheduled for Rehab Assignment In Albuquerque this Wednesday
April 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Walker Buehler is scheduled for a Major League rehab assignment with the Oklahoma City Baseball Club this Wednesday at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. He is scheduled to be Oklahoma City's starting pitcher against an Isotopes team which just split a six-game.
series in El Paso.
Wednesday's game is set for 6:05 pm with gates opening at 5:00 pm.
Buehler has been out since June 2023 after undergoing "Tommy John" surgery a month later. The scheduled rehab assignment for Buehler would be his fifth of the season.
Buehler was drafted by the Dodgers in the first round, 24 th overall, of the 2015 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt University. He threw the first 6.0 innings.
of the Dodgers' first combined no-hitter in franchise history May 4, 2018 against San Diego. Buehler is a two-time MLB All-Star (2019 and 2021) and helped lead the Dodgers to the 2020 World Series championship, their first since 1988.
Over parts of six seasons with Los Angeles, the right-hander has compiled a career record of 46-16 with a 3.02 ERA.
Tickets are available at abqisotopes.com and at the Isotopes Box Office, which opens daily at 10:00 am.
