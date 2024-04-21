Isotopes Explode for Seven in First, Defeat Chihuahuas 11-8

El Paso, TX - The Albuquerque Isotopes showed no mercy for a pitcher making his Triple-A debut Saturday night. The visitors erupted for seven runs against El Paso Chihuahuas right-hander Gabe Mosser, forcing him to the dugout after recording just one out in the first inning, as the Isotopes claimed an 11-8 victory at Southwest University Park.

Hunter Goodman had another monster game, homering for a fourth consecutive night as part of a three-RBI performance. Greg Jones was 3-for-5, while Aaron Schunk and Grant Lavigne each delivered a pair of run-scoring knocks.

Topes Scope: - The seven-run first was the largest opening frame for Albuquerque since they also plated seven on April 2, 2023 at Round Rock, in the third game of the campaign. Additionally, this matched Albuquerque's most prolific inning of this season (ninth, March 31 vs. El Paso).

- The Isotopes have won 25 of their last 36 games against El Paso, dating back to Sept. 11, 2022 in the Duke City. Prior to that, the Chihuahas had claimed 15 of the prior 16 contests.

- Tonight's victory ends a streak of three consecutive series losses to begin the season, the first time that has ever happened to Albuquerque. A win tomorrow will clinch their first series triumph since Sept. 12-17, also at Southwest University Pak (5-1).

- The Isotopes have scored nine or more runs in five of their last 10 games, while simultaneously being held to three or fewer on three instances during the same timeframe.

- Goodman is 6-for-18 with a double, five homers and 10 RBI over his last four contests. He is one game shy of tying his career-best five consecutive games with a long ball (Aug. 17-21, 2022 with High-A Spokane). Additionally, Goodman has launched 13 long balls in 20 road games with Albuquerque.

- Goodman's drive tonight traveled 464 feet, the second-longest home run in the Pacific Coast League in 2024. Reno's Adrian Del Castillo hit a 474-foot blast on Thursday at Salt Lake. Goodman registered a 110.6 MPH exit velocity on the homer, tied for his hardest-hit ball this year.

- This marks the 13th time in Isotopes history that a player has homered in at least four consecutive games. There have only been three instances in which someone did it in five or more ballgames in a row: Mike Colangelo (Aug. 24-31, 2005 - six), Scott Seabol (July 22-25, 2007 - five), Dallas McPherson (June 18-27, 2008 - seven, which is still tied for the Minor League record).

- Schunk delivered a pair of run-scoring singles and is 11-for-33 with four doubles and nine RBI during a current eight-game hit streak.

- Jones was 3-for-5, his first three-hit game since July 18, 2023 with the Durham Bulls. He also stole his 10th base of the campaign, one of just six players in Triple-A to reach double digits in that department.

- After a walk and double tonight, Sam Hilliard has reached base in 19 of his last 21 games against the Chihuahuas, dating back to July 1, 2021.

- Grant Lavigne produced his fifth multi-hit game of the season and second this series, including a 430-foot solo homer to center field in the third inning.

- Goodman is the seventh Isotope to score at least three runs in a game in 2024. Jordan Beck (four) holds the single-game high on April 13 vs. Sugar Land.

- Errors continued to plague Albuquerque as they committed two more, increasing their total to 25, most among all 30 Triple-A teams. The Isotopes have multiple miscues in eight contests, a mark not reached until their 42nd game in 2023.

- Chance Adams served as the "opener" of a bullpen game, working two scoreless innings. It was his first starting assignment in a non-rehab role since July 28, 2019 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

- 36-year-old veteran Donovan Solano made his Padres organizational debut, going 1-for-3 with an RBI. He first played against Albuquerque in 2009, as part of a Memphis club that swept the Isotopes 3-0 in the first round of the PCL Playoffs.

- El Paso registered six extra-base hits, the seventh time Albuquerque has allowed at least six in a contest this year. This was also the third time an opponent hit at least three home runs in the last eight games.

- With a victory tomorrow, the Isotopes will claim their sixth consecutive series triumph over El Paso (dating back to Sept. 26-28, 2022), a feat never accomplished against one team in club history.

On Deck: Albuquerque will send right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffmann to the hill tomorrow, for his eight appearance against the Chihuahuas. Southpaw Daniel Camarena will start a bullpen game for El Paso. First pitch is slated for 12:05 pm MT.

