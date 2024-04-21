Space Cowboys Drop Series Finale

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (14-7) lost a close one against the Round Rock Express (9-12) 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field in the series finale. [?Folder icon] Highlights of today's game can be found here .

RHP Misael Tamarez got himself into a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, where he gave up two runs on a single up the middle to Sandro Fabian, but avoided further damage when he induced a 4-6-3 double play from Jonathan Ornelas. In the second inning, Tamarez gave up a wind-aided two-run home run to Derek Hill to extend Round Rock's lead to 4-0. In the third, a sacrifice fly tacked on another for the Express.

The Space Cowboys got onto the board in the bottom of the third on a solo jack to left field from Corey Julks, flying out of the ballpark at 103.1 miles-per-hour and making the score 5-1 Round Rock.

RHP Conner Greene relieved Tamarez in the fourth with two on base and got Dustin Harris to line into a double play, with Trey Cabbage catching a sharp liner before making a heads-up play to get the runner out at second.

With a man on in the bottom of the sixth, Jesús Bastidas launched a 3-2 pitch for a two-run bomb to left field, his fifth of the season to but it to a 5-3 Express lead. Bastidas batted .278 in this series with four doubles, a home run, and four RBIs. He currently has eight doubles on the year, the second highest in the PCL. The Space Cowboys brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth to make the game interesting, but Jacob Amaya struck out looking to end the game at 5-3.

Despite the loss, Space Cowboys turned three double plays on Sunday afternoon, their most in a game this season. Pedro León, Cooper Hummel and Julks added another stolen base to their count, and Shay Whitcomb showed off his arm on an off-balance throw to nab Ornelas at first in the sixth inning. In the ninth, with a runner on first, César Salazar picked off Matt Whatley.

Additionally, relievers RHP Forrest Whitley, RHP Ray Gaither, and RHP Dylan Coleman threw exceptionally, as they combined to pitch 3.0 hitless innings with five strikeouts.

The Space Cowboys head to Reno to take on the Aces on Tuesday afternoon as they begin a 12-game road trip. RHP AJ Blubaugh (2-0, 0.79) is set to take the mound for a 1:05 pm CT first pitch. Reno's starting pitcher is TBA. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

