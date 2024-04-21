Tacoma Drops Third Straight

April 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (13-7) lost their third straight game to the Las Vegas Aviators (8-11) by a score of 6-5, Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Carlos Perez started the scoring with an RBI double in the second inning, giving Las Vegas an early 1-0 lead. It stayed there until the fifth, when Ryan Bliss clubbed a two-run home run to get Tacoma on the board and give them a one-run lead.

The lead didn't last long, however, as the Aviators answered with five runs over the next three innings. They got a sacrifice fly from Darell Hernaiz in the fifth, a two-run home run from Drew Lugbauer in the sixth and an RBI single from Hoy Park in the seventh who later came around to score on a wild pitch.

Trailing 6-2, Cade Marlowe connected with a solo home run to bring Tacoma's deficit to three. Still trailing by three and down to their final out, Sam Haggerty delivered with his third hit of the game, driving a two-run single to bring Tacoma within a run.

Unfortunately for the Rainiers, that is all they would score, as they dropped their season-high third straight game by a score of 6-5.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Tacoma is in danger of losing their first series of the year, trailing three games to two entering the finale tomorrow afternoon.

In his eighth game of the year, Kirby Snead surrendered his first two runs. In his lone inning pitched, he gave up two hits, including a two-run home run. The southpaw suffered his first loss of the year, while his ERA went from 0.00 to 2.08.

Sam Haggerty improved his batting average to .395 on the season, going 3-for-4 with a run scored, two runs batted in and a walk out of the leadoff spot.

Tacoma and Las Vegas will play the sixth and final game of their series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch from Las Vegas Ballpark scheduled for 12:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2024

