Albuquerque Wins Over El Paso, 11-8

April 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes scored seven runs in the top of the first inning Saturday night and held on to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-8. The Isotopes have won three of the first five games of the series at Southwest University Park.

Chihuahuas outfielder Oscar Mercado went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Mercado has hit one homer in each of the Chihuahuas' four series. Second baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-5 with a double and his first home run with El Paso. Longtime major leaguer Donovan Solano went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in his first game with El Paso.

Albuquerque right fielder Hunter Goodman went 2-for-4 with a double and his fifth home run of the series. The seven runs in the first were the most allowed in an inning by the Chihuahuas this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 11, Chihuahuas 8 Final Score (04/20/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (6-14), El Paso (8-12)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Karl Kauffmann (1-2, 9.82) vs. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (0-1, 8.68). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

