Isotopes' Rally Falls Short, 8-7

August 6, 2023







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes trailed, 7-3, going into the bottom of the seventh but plated three runs in the frame and then tied the contest with a tally in the eighth. However, the Aviators scored the winning run on Kevin Smith's RBI single in the ninth to win the series finale, 8-7, Sunday night at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes dropped the series, 4-2. In the second half, the club is 4-2 with the other series loss coming at Sugar Land July 18-23.

-Las Vegas won both series between the clubs this season, 4-2, and won the season series for the first time since 2021.

-Over the 12 game homestand, Albuquerque went 6-6 after the Isotopes took four of six from Sacramento.

-Albuquerque swiped three bags on the night, the 13th time in the second half the team has stolen multiple bases in a contest.

-The Isotopes have allowed a homer in 12-straight games, the longest home run streak since the team relented 14 from June 2-18, 2022.

-Albuquerque is 11-13 in one-run ballgames in 2023. Tonight's loss ended a six-game winning streak in such contests.

-The Isotopes have lost two-straight for just the second time in the second half (also: July 19-22, Sugar Land).

-Hunter Stovall registered two hits to tally his 24th multi-hit effort while also recording two RBI, his ninth multi-RBI game. Additionally, he extended his hit streak to six games. During the stretch, he is slashing .333/.370/.583 with two homers, nine RBI and two walks.

-Wynton Bernard went 2-for-4 with his first triple and 14th multi-hit effort in 29 games with the club. He also swiped his ninth bag.

-Jimmy Herron recorded three hits for his 28th multi-hit effort and sixth three-hit game of the year (last: July 7 at Oklahoma City. He has a six-game hitting streak. During the stretch, he is slashing .500/.621/.500 with six RBI and four walks. Additionally, he has reached base in 26 of his last 28 games. During that stretch he is slashing .384/.496/.596 with seven doubles, one triple, four homers, 23 RBI, 12 stolen bases and 20 walks.

-Jonathan Morales mashed his 10th homer of the year and first since July 25 vs. Sacramento. He has a walk in four-straight games for the first time this season and has also drawn a free pass in seven of his last eight contests.

-Yorvis Torrealba played in his first game since July 4 at Oklahoma City. He also tallied his first double since June 1 at Salt Lake. Additionally, he connected on his third multi-hit effort and extended his hit streak to four games (.357, 5x14).

-Daniel Cope started at first base, his first professional action at the position.

-Willie MacIver threw out Greg Deichmann in the third frame trying to take second base, the first runner caught stealing by an Albuquerque catcher in 28 attempts. He later threw out Kevin Smith in the ninth inning attempting to take second. It's the third time this year an Isotopes catcher nabbed at least two runners (also: April 25 at Round Rock, 2, and May 30 at Salt Lake, 3).

-Outfielder Daniel Montano threw out Trenton Brooks attempting to stretch a single into a double for his first outfield assist of the year.

-Phillips Valdez allowed six runs over 2.1 frames and allowed nine hits, a season high. It's the 13th time an Isotopes starter allowed at least nine hits in an outing.

-Albuquerque used seven pitchers on the night, tying the most hurlers used in a contest in 2023 (fifth time; last: May 21 vs. Tacoma).

-Las Vegas starter Kyle Muller tossed 6.0 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, two walks and one homer while fanning one. It's the 15th time an opposing starter completed exactly 6.0 innings and the first since Sean Hjele July 26 vs. Sacramento.

On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes will travel to Round Rock, TX, to begin a six-game set against the Express beginning Tuesday night at 6:05 pm MT.

