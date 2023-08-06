El Paso Wins Over Salt Lake

The Salt Lake Bees scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning and brought the tying run to the plate but lost to the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-7 Saturday night. It was the Chihuahuas' second win in the first five games of the series.

Chihuahuas left fielder Oscar Mercado went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk. It was his third home run in the last five games. Mercado has 20 RBIs in 19 games with El Paso. Catcher Brett Sullivan also homered for the Chihuahuas.

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael Wacha started on MLB Injury Rehab for the Chihuahuas and pitched two scoreless innings, striking out two, while walking three and giving up two hits. Wacha is the eighth MLB All-Star to appear in at least one game for the Chihuahuas this season.

Team Records: El Paso (15-17, 47-60), Salt Lake (13-19, 50-56)

Next Game: Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Smith's Ballpark. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (4-6, 7.71) vs. Salt Lake RHP Cesar Valdez (4-5, 7.41). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

