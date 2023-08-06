Express Take Game Five from Dodgers in Grand Fashion

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Round Rock Express (16-16 | 60-46) kept the possibility of a series split alive after beating the Oklahoma City Dodgers (21-11 | 71-34) in game five of the series by a final score of 4-3 on Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Express reliever RHP Cole Winn (5-6, 7.05) took home the win after tossing 3.0 innings allowing one run on one hit. He walked three and struck out four. Dodgers' reliever RHP Kyle Hurt (0-1, 7.20) walked away with the loss in his Triple-A debut after giving up four runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work. Round Rock RHP Ian Kennedy (3) got the save despite giving up two runs on three hits in the ninth inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

After three scoreless innings, Oklahoma City SS Yonny Hernandez put the home team up 1-0 with his solo home run in the fourth inning.

Round Rock put up a four spot in the top of the sixth inning. 2B Justin Foscue drew a walk, 1B Blaine Crim doubled and SS Davis Wendzel walked which loaded the bases for LF Sandro Fabian who smacked a grand slam to put the Express ahead 4-1.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, back-to-back singles from Hernandez and C Hunter Feduccia had two runners on with no outs. LF Bryson Brigman singled to score Hernandez and make it a 4-2 game. A throwing error from Fabian allowed the runners to sit at second and third base. A wild pitch from RHP Ian Kennedy allowed Feduccia to score and made it a 4-3 game. A flyout ended the game and Round Rock hung on for the 4-3 win.

E-Train Excerpts:

In his first game with the E-Train since April 4, Round Rock RHP Zak Kent (0-0, 0.00) needed only seven pitches to work through the first frame and he did not look back. The righty threw 3.0 scoreless innings and allowed one hit with three strikeouts and zero walks.

Express LF Sandro Fabian belted a grand slam in the sixth inning. It was the seventh grand slam of the season for the E-Train but the first since C Sam Huff launched one on July 2 against Las Vegas.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City will match up in the series finale on Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Los Angeles Dodgers rehabber RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-2, 6.00) is scheduled to start against Express LHP Cody Bradford (8-1, 1.82). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CT.

