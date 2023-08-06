Cats Come Close but Cannot Close Gap Against Aces

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A lengthy first inning contained most of the scoring in the series finale between the Sacramento River Cats and the Reno Aces, and though Sacramento trailed by just a run in their final swings with two on and two out, they were unable to get over the hill as Reno held for a 4-3 win on Sunday.

Consecutive doubles in the home half of the seventh helped bring the River Cats (46-61) to within a run of the Aces (60-48), as Heliot Ramos and Armando Alvarez each sat in scoring position with the former scoring on an RBI ground ball hit by Jakson Reetz. For Sacramento, those were their first two hits since the first inning when the two teams combined for five runs.

All three runs for the Aces in the first scored courtesy of a homer by Kyle Lewis, with his blast to right-center field coming just four batters into the contest. Sacramento nearly matched it in the bottom of the inning, which was all started by Bryce Johnson's ground rule double to right center before stealing third base. One batter later and it was Marco Luciano driving him in, while Luciano later scored on a lineout by Ramos after making it around to third base on a double by David Villar.

That scoring held until Reno added an insurance tally in the top of the fifth, the run that would prove to be the difference in the contest. After River Cats starter Kai-Wei Teng (2-4) exited, he was replaced by Juan Sanchez who notched a quick pair of outs but was bitten by a two-out double down the left-field line by Phillip Evans.

That led to a dramatic ninth inning, a frame that opened with a single to left center by Villar. He was replaced by pinch runner Brett Wisely, and Wisely was joined on base by Reetz after the latter was hit by a pitch with two outs. Sacramento then turned to pinch hitter Wade Meckler, who made loud contact but his liner into right center was caught by Jorge Barrosa on the run to preserve the 4-3 Reno victory.

Teng was solid after the first inning despite taking the loss, as he allowed three runs on only two hits with three strikeouts and three walks in 4.0 frames. Following Sanchez, on to pitch for the River Cats was Ray Burgos who went 2.1 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and one walk while punching out three.

Taking the win for the Aces was starter Blake Walston (9-5), and each relief pitcher that appeared for Reno came away with a hold or save. Closing it out was Stephen Nogosek, as he collected his second save of the year by working the final 0.2 innings.

Only Villar had a multi-knock game for the River Cats, but there was contribution all around as the trio of Johnson, Luciano and Alvarez were each 1-for-4. Johnson scored once while Luciano drove one in, and Ramos closed his day 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored.

Sacramento will look to turn the page after dropping five of six against the Aces, as the River Cats will make their way to Las Vegas to start a six-game set against the Aviators beginning on Tuesday.

