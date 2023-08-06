Lewis Sparks Aces Lineup, Pitching Holds Serve for 4-3 Win

Sacramento, CA - Kyle Lewis reached four times and pulverized another unassuming baseball in a 4-3 Reno Aces (15-17, 59-48) victory over the Sacramento River Cats (12-20, 46-60) Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aces were off to the races in their final look at the 2023 River Cats. With runners at the corners in the top of the first, Lewis smashed a three run opposite field jack to ignite the offense. Lewis has been dominant at every turn for Reno, homering 12 times in 42 games with more than a handful of tape measure blasts. The uber talented outfielder is one of two Aces hitters with an OPS over 1.000 this season (Dominic Canzone).

It was an especially noteworthy first frame for the BLC Nine considering its opponent. Sacramento's starter Kai-Wei Teng struck out 12 and allowed just one run in Tuesday's series opener, stacking whiffs against the toughest team to punch out in Triple-A. Teng threw 82 pitches in a laborious outing in Sunday's finale, going just four innings. Phillip Evans greeted a middling River Cats bullpen with an RBI double in the fifth as one of just four Aces hits after the first inning.

Peter Strzelecki and the bullpen tiptoed around the late one run lead following the second quality start of the week from promising lefty Blake Walston. Reno secured its 15th win in 24 head-to-head tries against Sacramento this year, outscoring the River Cats by 35 total runs. The Aces held the Kitties to five scores or less in nine of their final 10 and 12 of their last 14 contests, dramatically improving its pitching performances with each series.

The Aces will head home for a two-week homestand starting Tuesday against the Salt Lake Bees. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Kyle Lewis: 1-for-2, HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB

- Blake Walston: 6.1 IP, 3 R/ER, 5 K

- Pavin Smith: 2-for-5

- Peter Strzelecki, Andrew Saalfrank & Stephen Nogosek: 2.2 IP, 0 R/ER, 2 K

