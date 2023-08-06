Padlo Collect Five Hits in Bees Romp

Kevin Padlo went 5-for-5 leading a Salt Lake offensive onslaught as the Bees (14-19) thumped the El Paso Chihuahuas (15-18) 11-4 on Sunday afternoon, claiming victory in the series.

The top five hitters in the Salt Lake lineup - David Fletcher, Trey Cabbage, Michael Stefanic, Padlo and Jack Lopez - combined for 14 hits and 10 RBIs. Padlo finished a triple shy of the cycle with three doubles, a home run and a single. The five-hit effort was the second of the season for a Bees batter, joining Fletcher on May 17. Eight of the nine Salt Lake hitters recorded a hit as the team tallied runs in six different innings. Zach Humphreys and Lopez joined Padlo in hitting home runs as Humphreys took El Paso starter Jay Groome deep for a solo shot in the second inning and Lopez drove his 10th home run of the season over the left field wall off Sean Poppen in the eighth, the sixth homer in his last 11 games played.

Carson Fulmer got the start in his first game off the injured list and allowed a single run over two innings of work. Hayden Seig took home the win in his Triple-A debut with 3.2 innings out of the bullpen, with three runs allowed. Kolton Ingram locked in a 10-out save with just two hits allowed while striking out three.

The Bees take Monday off before embarking on a six-game road trip to Reno. First pitch on Tuesday from the 'Biggest Little City' Is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.

