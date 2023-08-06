Sugar Shock: Tacoma Rallies to Tie in 9th, Win in 10

Sugar Land, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (56-52, 19-14) scored two in the ninth to tie Sunday's game and three in the 10th to beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (45-63, 12-21), by a 7-5 final in the series finale. The Rainiers have won nine of 11 and three straight, concluding a 4-2 road trip. These clubs will meet again in Tacoma, August 29 through September 3.

The first three batters of the game reached base for Sugar Land: Rylan Bannon (walk), Jon Singleton (ground rule double) and Shay Whitcomb (2-RBI double) put the home side in front.

Tacoma tacked on a run in the second and third innings to tie it. Jake Scheiner led off with a triple to center in the second, and scored a batter later on a Zach DeLoach RBI groundout. An inning later Ryan Bliss also led off with a triple, and scored immediately on one non-stop trip around the bases thanks to an error.

Rainiers lefty Tommy Milone did not allow a run after the opening inning, and allowed only one more hit on the afternoon, lasting five complete innings (3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 91 pitches). Tacoma has now won eight consecutive games Milone has started, and is 12-3 with him on the mound this season.

Sugar Land starter Brandon Bielak struck out eight over 4.0 IP of work in an abbreviated outing (5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB); Bielak was optioned to Triple-A by the Houston Astros earlier in the week.

Still knotted at 2-2 in the sixth, the Space Cowboys went ahead when Whitcomb led off with a single and scored when the next batter, Pedro Leon, doubled to center. It was 4-2 after Cesar Salazar singled and eventually scored on a passed ball. Whitcomb and Leon each had two knocks.

Adam Engel led the way for the Rainiers with three hits, including a ninth inning solo homer to make it a one-run game, his ninth with Tacoma. Sam Haggerty drew a two out walk, stole second base, and scored when Bliss yanked a double down the left field line. Bliss's second extra-base hit of the game tied it 4-4 in the final regulation frame.

In the 10th, the Rainiers scored their automatic runner and a whole lot more. Taylor Trammell led off with a double, and scored when Cooper Hummel tripled. Tacoma extended their lead to 7-4 with a fifth unanswered run after Hummel trotted home on a wild pitch. Trammell and Hummel joined Engel and Bliss with multiple hits for the visitors.

In the home 10th, the Space Cowboys scored their automatic runner from second on a groundout and a Leon single, but Riley O'Brien stranded runners at first and second, ending it with a pair of strikeouts. O'Brien has notched two saves in three games, and eight on the year (first saves of his career).

The Rainiers improved to 6-7 in extra innings. Brian O'Keefe (1-for-5) extended his hitting streak to 10 games, one shy of a season-high. Haggerty (0-for-3, 2 BB, R) saw his eight-game streak end. RHP Stephen Kolek pitched a scoreless ninth, his sixth straight scoreless appearance. Kolek has allowed only two runs over his last 21.0 IP (0.86 ERA), and has not allowed a run in 12 of his last 14 outings.

