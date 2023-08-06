Dodgers Earn 17-7 Win Over Express

The Oklahoma City Dodgers racked up a home record 22 hits in a 17-7 win against the Round Rock Express Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (22-11/72-34) built a 7-0 lead through three innings, connecting on four consecutive two-out RBI singles in the first inning and adding three more runs in the third inning, including a two-run single by Steven Duggar. Round Rock (16-17/60-47) responded with six straight runs to cut the Dodgers' lead to 7-6 in the fifth inning. The Dodgers expanded their lead with two runs in the fifth inning and another run in the sixth inning for a 10-6 advantage before Round Rock hit its third home run of the game in the seventh inning. Oklahoma City then scored seven runs in the eighth inning - all with two outs - for a 10-run lead. During the inning, Michael Busch hit a RBI single and Miguel Vargas followed with a two-run single. Later with the bases loaded, Pat Valaika connected on a bases-clearing double before David Dahl hit a RBI single to bring in the final run of the night in the series finale between the teams.

Of Note:

-The 22 hits by the Oklahoma City Dodgers set a new team record for hits at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since 1998. The 22 hits were the most by the team in a game overall since a 12-10 win May 23, 2014 in Memphis in which Oklahoma City also had 22 hits. The 22 hits tied for the eighth-most hits by an Oklahoma City team during the Bricktown-era (since 1998)...The El Paso Chihuahuas (23 hits - May 19, 2017) and Nashville Sounds (22 hits - May 1, 2002) have been the only other teams to finish with at least 22 hits at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since 1998.

-Nineteen of the Dodgers' 22 hits Sunday were singles as the team finished with three doubles...All nine players in Oklahoma City's lineup collected at least one hit with seven players finishing with multi-hit games and six players finishing with three hits...All nine players in OKC's lineup scored at least one run and eight players collected at least one RBI.

-The 17 runs scored by the Dodgers marked the third time this season the Dodgers scored 17 or more runs in a game and was the team's highest run total since June 13 against Salt Lake at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark when Oklahoma City won, 17-8...The 10-run margin of victory marked the third time this season OKC won by at least 10 runs and was the first time since a 24-5 victory June 11 in El Paso. It was OKC's largest margin of victory in a home game since a 20-5 win against Tacoma Sept. 11, 2022.

-The seven runs scored by the Dodgers in the eighth inning marked the fourth time this season the Dodgers scored seven or more runs in an inning. The last time OKC scored seven runs in an inning was July 19 against El Paso in OKC when the Dodgers scored seven runs in the ninth inning of an 11-10 home loss.

-Michael Busch went 3-for-6 with a RBI and scored two runs as he extended his season-best and career-high on-base streak to 31 consecutive games. The streak is longest by an Oklahoma City player this season, is the longest active on-base streak in the PCL and tied for the fourth-longest streak in the league this season. During the streak, Busch is 45-for-136 (.331) with 12 homers, 32 RBI, 19 walks and 28 runs scored...He recorded his team-leading 14th game of the season with three or more hits.

-Pat Valaika broke out with a season-high three hits and four RBI, going 3-for-6 with a double and two runs scored. His game-high four RBI were his most in a game since tallying six RBI July 14, 2019 with Albuquerque in El Paso. Before Sunday, he had been held 1-for-26 in his previous seven games with OKC.

-David Dahl went 3-for-6 with three RBI and two runs scored. During the final five games of the Round Rock series, Dahl went a combined 10-for-20 with eight RBI and six runs scored. He has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, going 23-for-51 (.451) with nine extra-base hits, 18 RBI and 11 runs scored.

-Steven Duggar went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Bryson Brigman (3x6) and Hunter Feduccia (3x4) also finished with three hits each. Feduccia and Ryan Ward led OKC with three runs scored apiece.

-The Dodgers improved to 72-34 overall this season and tied their season-high and Bricktown-era-best mark for games above .500 at 38...Oklahoma City is now a Pacific Coast League-best 22-11 to start the second half.

-The Dodgers won the six-game series against the Express, 4-2, and are now 10-2 against the Express overall this season...OKC has now won six straight series finales this season.

What's Next: Following a day off Monday, the Dodgers set out on a 12-game road trip starting with a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 2:05 p.m. CT Tuesday at Cheney Stadium. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

