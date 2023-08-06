Round Rock Drops Series to Oklahoma City in Sunday's Slugfest

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Round Rock Express (16-17 | 60-47) bats came alive against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (22-11 | 72-34) on Sunday, but the E-Train fell by a final score of 17-7 in the series finale at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Round Rock starter LHP Cody Bradford (8-2, 2.74) went home with the loss after allowing seven runs on 11 hits in 3.0 innings and striking out four. Oklahoma City reliever LHP Victor Gonzalez (2-0, 2.60) earned the win after one scoreless inning in which the lefty did not record a walk or a strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

Oklahoma City plated four runs in the first inning after four straight singles from 1B Pat Valaika, CF David Dahl, C Hunter Feduccia and LF Bryson Brigman all drove in runs and delivered a 4-0 lead.

The Dodgers tacked on another three runs in the third inning. RF Ryan Ward led off with a double and three consecutive singles from Dahl, Feduccia and Brigman scored a run and loaded the bases. DH Steven Dugger followed with a two-run single, which made it 7-0.

Round Rock got on the board in the fourth inning after a Blaine Crim double and Dustin Harris single put runners at the corners. A sacrifice fly from RF Sandro Fabian and a single from 2B Dio Arias allowed the Express to trim the lead to 7-2 game.

In the following frame, the E-Train cut the Dodgers' lead to one run after a pair of two-run home runs. The frame's first two-run shot came from LF Elier Hernandez and made it a 7-4 game before a two-run dinger from SS Davis Wendzel's pulled the visitors within one run.

The Dodgers took three runs back over the the next two innings when a walk, three singles and a passed ball scored two in the fifth then a double and sacrifice fly increased the lead to 10-6 in the sixth.

Round Rock launched its third home run of the night when Crim hit a solo shot in the seventh for a 10-7 score.

Oklahoma City countered with seven runs in the eighth inning. With two outs, the Dodgers loaded the bases and used a combination of three singles, one double and one Express error to make it a 17-7 game. The E-Train did not get on the board in the ninth and the 17-7 score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

In his first outing back with Round Rock, LHP Cody Bradford gave up a season-high seven runs in 3.0 innings of work. The lefty allowed 11 hits, did not issue a walk and struck out four batters. The 11 hits allowed are the most by any Express pitcher this season after the previous high of 10 was allowed by both RHP Robert Dugger and RHP James Marvel.

Express RBI leader LF Elier Hernandez added two more in tonight's game after launching a two-run home run in the fifth inning. He collected his 73rd and 74th RBI and extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

Round Rock SS Davis Wendzel launched his team-leading 19th home run of the season when he hit a two-run bomb in the fifth inning. It was his first home run since July 19. Wendzel has now totaled 51 RBI this season and is the fifth E-Train batter to reach the 50-RBI mark.

The 22 hits allowed to the Dodgers on Sunday are the most that the Express pitching staff has given up this season. The previous high of 18 hits was allowed to Sugar Land on June 4. Sunday's 17 runs allowed is also a season high after previously allowing 13 in Albuquerque on May 23.

Next up: Round Rock will face the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) in a six-game series at Dell Diamond beginning Tuesday, August 8. Both starting pitchers for game one are to be announced and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

