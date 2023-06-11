Isotopes Lose Series Finale to Sugar Land, 7-6
June 11, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Albuquerque, NM - Sugar Land plated six runs between the second and fourth frames and held off a late rally by Albuquerque to take the series finale, 7-6, Sunday night at RGCU Field.
Topes Scope: -With the loss, Albuquerque is a season-low 15-games under .500 (24-39). The club has lost 12 of its last 14 contests.
-The Isotopes have lost five-straight, their second-longest losing streak of the season (longest: 7, May 27 - June 3).
-The Isotopes have dropped five consecutive games in the same home series for the third time in team history. It previously happened Aug. 25-29, 2004 vs. Colorado Springs (swept) and Aug. 24-28, 2022 vs. Round Rock (lost five of six).
-Albuquerque is 4-11 in one run ballgames and 3-6 at home. Additionally, they have lost five-straight such contests. Their last win came on May 6 vs. Sugar Land, 10-9.
-Albuquerque has lost five of six games in a set for the second-straight series and third time this year (also: at Salt Lake, May 30 - June 4 and at Round Rock, April 25-30.
-The Isotopes pitching staff fanned 12 on the night, two off their season-high. They've collected double-digit strikeouts in back-to-back games for the fourth time this year and first since April 20-22 vs. Oklahoma City when they fanned more than 10 in three-straight.
-Michael Toglia thumped his 9th homer of the year and first since May 14 at Las Vegas, a span of 54 at-bats. It was also his first multi-RBI game since May 14 when he drove in three.
-Jorge Alfaro recorded his first multi-hit game with the Isotopes in his second contest with two singles. He has tallied a hit and RBI in each of first two games.
-Cole Tucker swatted two doubles for his fifth multi-hit effort of the year. He also recorded two doubles in a game for the first time since June 25, 2019, with Triple-A Indianapolis.
-Hunter Stovall went 1-for-4 with an RBI double. He has a hit in seven of eight games played this month while batting .355 (11x31) with two doubles, two homers and five RBI.
-Noah Davis tossed 4.0 innings and allowed six hits, his Triple-A season-high, on seven hits, two walks and one homer while fanning four.
-The Isotopes added a tally to their MiLB-leading 64 runs scored in the opening frame.
-Over the six-game set, Albuquerque starting pitchers allowed 10 dingers to Sugar Land.
On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes will travel to Tacoma to begin a six-game series Tuesday night at 12:35 pm. Albuquerque is expected to send Luis Cessa to the hill while the Rainiers are slated to start Kyle Hart.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 11, 2023
- Dodgers Spank Chihuahuas 24-5 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Space Cowboys End Two-Week Road Trip with Fifth Straight Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Oklahoma City Trounces El Paso 24-5 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Isotopes Lose Series Finale to Sugar Land, 7-6 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Salt Lake Takes Series Finale Over Round Rock - Round Rock Express
- Season-High Seven Homers Help Cats Split Series with Aviators - Sacramento River Cats
- #HappyFlight: Another Getaway Day Victory - Tacoma Rainiers
- Bees Battle Back After Rain Delay to Split Series - Salt Lake Bees
- Aces Bring Winning Run to Plate in Ninth But Fall to Rainiers in the Series Finale - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 11, 2023 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Reno (1:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Just R Luck: Aces Prevail in "Extra" Inning - Tacoma Rainiers
- Kyle Lewis Walks off Rainiers in a Magical Evening - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.