Oklahoma City Trounces El Paso 24-5

The Oklahoma City Dodgers tied their modern-era record for runs scored in a game in their 24-5 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday. The Dodgers won four of the six games in the series.

The 19-run defeat set a new Chihuahuas' record for most lopsided loss in team history. The 24 runs tied the team record for runs allowed in a game, set previously on June 20, 2021 in a home loss to Sugar Land. Michael Cantu pitched the final 1.1 innings for El Paso and became the first Chihuahuas position player to pitch in a game this season. Cantu was also the most recent Chihuahuas position player to pitch (June 16, 2022 vs. Las Vegas).

The Chihuahuas pitching staff walked a season-high 13 batters. El Paso outfielders José Azocar and Luis Liberato both hit home runs. It was Liberato's fourth homer of the series. San Diego Padres designated hitter Nelson Cruz went 1-for-4 with an RBI single on MLB injury rehab. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Box Score: Dodgers 24, Chihuahuas 5 Final Score (06/11/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (45-18), El Paso (28-35)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso TBA vs. Round Rock TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

