#HappyFlight: Another Getaway Day Victory

June 11, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Brian O'Keefe receives high fives in the Tacoma Rainers dugout

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Brian O'Keefe receives high fives in the Tacoma Rainers dugout

Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (31-32) rallied for a pair of runs in the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field, knocking off the Reno Aces (35-28) by an 8-7 final score for a 3-3 road trip. Tacoma has won four consecutive series finales, and seven of their last eight games to close a series, dating to April 23 (all six-game series). Four Rainiers collected multiple hits in the win.

Tacoma jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the early frames. It was 2-0 on only one base hit, after the Rainiers drew three walks and were hit by a pitch in the first inning. Brian O'Keefe (RBI single) and Cooper Hummel (RBI HBP) drove in the runs. The visitors put up a four-spot in the second; Mason McCoy led off with a base hit, stole second, and moved to third on a Jake Scheiner single. Cade Marlowe drove in a run with a sac fly, before Adam Engel cleared the bases with his second homer since joining the club, a three-run shot to right-center after O'Keefe's second hit.

McCoy has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, Scheiner (2-for-4, 3 R, BB) has done so in 13 of his last 14 outings. Engel led the way for Tacoma with a game-high three knocks, extending his current club-long hit streak to seven.

Reno methodically chipped away at the lead, tying the game 6-6 with two runs in the second, fourth, and seventh. A two-run homer by Ali Sanchez (5) and a two-run double by Buddy Kennedy got the Aces back into it. The score was even in the home seventh on a wild pitch and a Tristin English RBI double.

Lefty Tommy Milone pitched for the first time since May 25, in a planned short outing as he returned from the IL. Both runs against him were earned over 2.0 IP (3 H, 1 BB, 2 K) and 36 pitches. On a day the Rainiers used seven pitchers, only right-hander Nolan Blackwood enjoyed a scoreless outing, slinging 1.2 IP.

Tacoma left fielder Jack Larsen (2-for-4) singled to lead off the sixth, extending his on base streak to 18 straight games. He also singled to begin the ninth, and started the game-winning rally. With Larsen still at first base with two out, Jake Scheiner beat out an infield hit and stole second. Both runners scored on a Marlowe line drive to center, for an 8-6 advantage. Marlowe's three RBI matched Engel on Sunday.

In the bottom of the ninth, a pair of singles put runners on the corners with one out, and Dominic Canzone lifted a sac fly to draw the Aces within a run. But RHP Taylor Williams secured his first save of the season with a groundout to end it, improving the Rainiers to 9-9 against their PCL West Division rival in 2023.

The Rainiers are off on Monday, and will begin a six-game homestand against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday, an 11:35 a.m. first pitch at Cheney Stadium. LHP Kyle Hart is scheduled to make his second start for the club, and his first in Tacoma. Albuquerque will pitch righty Luis Cessa.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

