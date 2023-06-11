Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Reno (1:05 PT)

Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (30-32) at Reno Aces (35-27)

Sunday, June 11, 2023, 1:00p.m. PT | Greater Nevada Field: Reno, NV

LHP Tommy Milone vs. LHP Konnor Pilkington

WHEN WERE YOU THERE AGAIN?: Four alums of Saugus (CA) High School have reached the Major Leagues, including today's Rainiers starting pitcher, southpaw Tommy Milone. All four have played for Seattle: LHP Shawn Barton (1992), RHP Roger Salkeld (1993-94), Milone (2019, 2022-23) and INF Zach Vincej (2018). Vincej was also Tacoma's 3B/INF coach in 2022, while Milone pitched for the Rainiers (11 G, 10 GS, 40.1 IP). Salkeld pitched 4x (3 GS) for the 1995 Rainiers, during the first year of the franchise's affiliation with the Mariners.

SCHEINER IS SLUGGING: Rainiers INF/OF Jake Scheiner currently ranks top three in the PCL in home runs (17), XBH (32, T-1st), total bases (129), runs scored (49) and RBI (56). Scheiner's 17 home runs are equal to five others for most among all active MiLB players. Mariners organization-mate Jonatan Clase has 16 HR this season, between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas.

Scheiner has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .345 (19x55) over this stretch, with 5 HR (9 XBH), 23 RBI, a .429 OBP (6 BB) and a 1.138 OPS...Scheiner is slugging a robust .709 since May 21. The Triple-A rookie is slugging .603 with a .997 OPS over his first 56 games at the level.

THE REAL DELO: Rainiers outfielder Zach DeLoach extended his on-base safely streak (since 5/11) to 26 games last night, with a single and a run. DeLoach is batting .351 (34x97) over his last 26 games, with a .952 OPS; his OBP is .457 (18 BB) and he's slugging .495 (9 XBH) over this stretch. DeLoach has also hit safely in 23 of his last 25 games, including the first five of this road trip, thus far. The Triple-A rookie has climbed to sixth in the PCL in walks, with 39.

A REAL MCCOY GOOD STRETCH: Rainiers shortstop Mason McCoy has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games (since 5/24), reaching base safely in 13. After a double last night, he's batting .340 during this stretch (18x53), with 6 XBH (2 HR), including a game-winning 3-run homer on 5/28 in the 8th inning vs. Las Vegas. McCoy's OBP during his last 13 games is .435 (.963 OPS), thanks to drawing nine walks.

McCoy's 16 stolen bases lead the Rainiers, are tied for third-most in the Pacific Coast League, and he has yet to be caught stealing...Tacoma's 79 stolen bases (19 CS, 80.61%) lead the PCL entering today's action.

RISP-Y BUSINESS: With runners in scoring position, Tacoma owns the second-highest OPS (.922) in Triple-A (Reno is first). The same is true for on base percentage with RISP, Tacoma (.419) trails only Reno (.420). Tacoma's 45 home runs with at least one runner on are fifth-most in Triple-A (3rd in PCL; Las Vegas & Albuquerque).

DAILY DOUBLE: Tacoma's 72 double plays turned lead the PCL (Sacramento, 71), and are one shy of Memphis (IL) for the most in Triple-A. The Rainiers turned five double plays in one game on May 11 vs. Reno at Cheney Stadium...in a 4-1 loss. Tacoma's 40 errors are tied with Albuquerque for the second-fewest in the PCL (Reno, 39). Tacoma's .982 fielding percentage is a point shy of ABQ at the top of the league.

TRIPLE YOUR PLEASURE: Tacoma hit only two triples in the month of May, but have one in five of nine games to open June. Pat Valaika, Cade Marlowe, Adam Engel, Jake Scheiner and Cooper Hummel each have a three-bagger since 6/1. The Rainiers' 14 triples are eight clear of Sacramento's six for fewest in the PCL. El Paso and Oklahoma City each have 14 as well.

RUN DMC DIFFERENTIAL (IT'S A WALK PUN): Tacoma has drawn 380 walks entering today, the most of any Triple-A club (6.13 BB/game) and *37* more than the next closest club (OKC, 343). Tacoma's walk differential is +111, as their 269 free passes issued are the second-fewest in the PCL to OKC (246). Tacoma's .382 club OBP is third-highest in Triple-A (Reno, El Paso).

GRAND OPENING, GRAND CLOSING: The Rainiers are 24-14 in series openers since last season began, with a 14-6 road record in lid-lifters (primarily six-game series). Tacoma was 18-9 in all series openers in 2022, which accounted for 25% of their win total (72-78).

After dropping their first three series finales this season, the Rainiers have won six of their last seven to conclude a set, including three straight. Tacoma's 2023 combined record in fifth and sixth games of a series is 12-6.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 11, 2023

