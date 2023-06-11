OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 11, 2023

June 11, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (44-18) at El Paso Chihuahuas (28-34)

Game #63 of 150/First Half #63 of 75/Road #36 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Matt Andriese (4-2, 4.45) vs. ELP-RHP Angel Sánchez (0-1, 5.51)

Sunday, June 11, 2023 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers close out their road series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park trying for a third straight win as well as a series win. The Dodgers have won back-to-back games for the first time since June 1-2 and are trying to win three consecutive games during the same series at Southwest University Park for the first time since April 15-17, 2022...The Dodgers lead the series, 3-2, and own the best record in the Pacific Coast League with a nine-game lead ahead of Reno and Round Rock, which are tied for second place.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers took the lead for good in the third inning as the pitching staff led the way in a 4-1 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers scored three batters into the game following doubles by Drew Avans and Michael Busch. The Chihuahuas answered with a solo home run by José Azócar in the second inning. Oklahoma City scored two runs in the third with a RBI single by Avans and a sacrifice fly by Busch. The only other run for the rest of the game scored in the seventh inning when Devin Mann launched a home run. After starter Mike Montgomery pitched three innings in his season debut, relievers Alec Gamboa and Trevor Bettencourt combined for five innings of scoreless ball. With the tying run at the plate in the ninth inning, Justin Bruihl induced a game-ending groundout to seal the victory.

Today's Probable Pitcher: May's PCL Pitcher of the Month Matt Andriese (4-2) makes his team-leading 12th start of the season...During his last start June 4 against Reno in OKC, he allowed one run over 6.0 innings - matching his season-long outing. He allowed seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 7-4 win...In four May starts, Andriese went 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA. He held opponents to a .194 average and did not allow an earned run in two of his four starts and just one earned run in another outing. He allowed 14 hits over 20.1 IP with four walks and 13 K's, posting a 0.89 WHIP. It was his first career monthly award and second honor of 2023 as he was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for May 8-14....Andriese is in his 13th professional season and signed with the Dodgers Jan. 30 after spending the 2022 season with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, going 5-2 with a 2.86 ERA over 15 games. He notched 56 strikeouts against 14 walks in 63.0 IP...Andriese was selected in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft by San Diego from UC Riverside and made his ML debut with Tampa Bay April 10, 2015 at Miami. He's made a total of 217 appearances in the Majors with five different teams throughout his career...Tonight is his second appearance of the season against the Chihuahuas. He started and pitched 3.1 innings May 6 at Southwest University Park, allowing one home run with a strikeout before having to leave the game after taking a comebacker off his lower body.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2023: 5-6 2022: 13-14 All-time: 46-39 At ELP: 27-26

This marks the second series of the season between the teams and second in El Paso in the span of five weeks...The teams last played May 2-7 at Southwest University Park and the Dodgers suffered their first and only series loss of the season, dropping four of six games. After the Dodgers took the series opener, the Chihuahuas won four of the final five games...Ryan Ward led OKC with six hits and tied Devin Mann with a team-best five RBI during the first series. El Paso outscored OKC, 35-24, and hit 12 homers compared to the Dodgers' four. Despite the hitter-friendly nature of Southwest University Park, the Dodgers batted just .202 (39x193) and scored a total of 24 runs...The Chihuahuas won the 2022 season series against the Dodgers, 14-13, clinching just their second season series win against OKC since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season and their first against OKC since 2018. The Dodgers went 6-3 at home, but 7-11 at Southwest University Park, including losses in seven of their last nine games....After the teams played five series in 2022, the teams meet for just three series in 2023, including two in El Paso, and their season series wraps up July 23.

Trend Setters: The 44-18 Dodgers own the most wins and best record in the Minors and only the 47-20 Tampa Bay Rays have more wins in affiliated professional baseball, but have played five more games than OKC. The Dodgers are a season-best 26 games above .500..OKC is 22-7 since May 9 and has not lost consecutive games during the stretch, following up each of the seven losses with a win in the next game...Their 44 wins are the most by an OKC team through 62 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998) and no other OKC team since 1998 has had fewer than 21 losses through 62 or 63 games. The team's previous best record through 62 games was 41-21 in 2015....The Dodgers reached 40 wins in 55 games - faster than any PCL team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest PCL teams to 40 wins since 2005 were the 2019 El Paso Chihuahuas, 2015 OKC Dodgers, 2010 Fresno Grizzlies and 2008 Salt Lake Bees, who all picked up their 40th win in Game 61...Today the Dodgers have a chance for win No. 45 of the season in game No. 63. The fastest PCL team to 45 wins since 2005 was the 2015 OKC Dodgers who reached win No. 45 in game No. 67 (45-22)...OKC is 24-11 on the road and has the most road wins in Triple-A. The Dodgers are 13-4 over the last 17 road games with two of those losses coming during the current series.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann hit his third homer in the last two games and fourth homer in the last four games last night and is now tied with Jahmai Jones for the most home runs by an OKC player this season. All eight of his home runs have come since May 7 (24 G) and his eight homers during the span are tied for fourth-most in the league. Friday marked Mann's fifth career multi-homer game, but his first at Triple-A. It was also the sixth multi-homer game by an OKC player this season and second of the series, joining Jahmai Jones...Mann has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, going 21-for-48 (.438) with five homers, eight extra-base hits and 20 RBI. He has at least one RBI in seven of his last eight games (14 RBI), nine of his last 11 games (17 RBI) and 10 of his last 13 games (20 RBI)...Mann also extended his team-best on-base streak to 28 games Saturday - the longest active streak in the league and third-longest in the PCL overall this season. During the streak, Mann is 34-for-96 (.354) with eight doubles, eight homers, 31 RBI, 21 walks and 26 runs scored, posting a .475 OBP...Mann's 23 doubles lead the PCL and are tied for the most in the Minors. Through 52 games, he has exceeded his doubles total from the 2022 season (21 doubles in 118 G). His 31 extra-base hits this season are tied for third-most in the league, while his 44 RBI are tied for seventh...After slashing .233/.314/.400 through May 2 (25 games), he is slashing .366/.483/.710 since May 3 (27 games). His RBI total since May 3 is tied for second, while his OBP and SLG are third and his 1.193 OPS is fourth.

Keeping Up with the Joneses: Jahmai Jones went 1-for-3 with a walk and extended his hitting streak to 16 games for the longest hitting streak by an Oklahoma City player since Gavin Lux also recorded a 16-game hitting streak in 2019. During his streak, Jones is batting .479 (23x48) with eight doubles, one triple, four home runs and 12 RBI. It's the longest active hitting streak in the PCL and tied for the third-longest in the league this season. The last OKC player with a hitting streak longer than 16 games was Alex Verdugo, who hit safely in 20 consecutive games June 8-30, 2017...Since his hitting streak began May 19, Jones leads all qualified players in the Minors in all three slashline categories (.479/.621/.938). His last hitting streak to reach 15 games was part of a career-high 25-game streak with High-A Inland Empire from July 27-Aug. 24, 2017...Jones' on-base streak also extended to 24 games - third-longest by an OKC player this season - and he has reached base at least twice in 14 of the last 16 games...Since April 29, Jones' .512 OBP leads all qualified players in the full-season Minors and his 1.145 OPS is tied for seventh. He has reached base in 37 of his last 58 plate appearances over 14 games (.638 OBP), getting on base at least three times in seven of the 14 contests...Overall this season, Jones' 1.026 OPS is fourth in the league, his .446 OBP is fifth and his .580 SLG is ninth...His streak of seven consecutive games with a RBI (11 RBI) came to a close last night, which was the longest streak of the season for an OKC player and longest since Zach Reks' seven-game streak during the 2021 season.

Jamming in June: Michael Busch went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a sacrifice fly Saturday. Over his last six games, Busch is 11-for-22 with seven extra base hits and seven RBI and is in the midst of his third hitting streak of the season of at least six games. He last hit safely in more than six games during an eight-game streak April 5-13...He homered in back-to-back games Thursday and Friday for the first time this season and first time since Sept. 18-20, 2022 in Albuquerque and El Paso...On Thursday, he hit the second triple of his pro career and first since the 2021 season with Double-A Tulsa.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers have homered in a season-best seven straight games, totaling 14 home runs during that span - tied for third-most in Triple-A since June 3. Prior to the recent stretch, the Dodgers had 13 homers over their previous 19 games combined and just 22 homers over the previous 37 games - fewest in Triple-A during the 37-game span...OKC's four home runs Friday night tied the team's season-high mark, with two of their three four-homer games coming during the current series...The back-to-back home runs hit by Ryan Ward and Devin Mann in the ninth inning Friday were the third back-to-back homers of the season for the Dodgers and first since April 20 at Albuquerque...On the other hand, the Chihuahuas homered last night and have hit seven homers through the first five games of the series. In their 11 games in El Paso this season, the Dodgers have allowed 19 home runs, with at least two homers six times, including three of five games this series.

Mound Matters: The Dodgers allowed one or no runs for the 10th time this season last night. They also allowed seven hits for their lowest hit total allowed in 10 games. OKC's pitching staff entered Saturday in a rough patch, having allowed 65 runs and 106 hits over the previous nine games, with opponents batting .325 overall and .393 with runners in scoring position. Last night they limited the Chihuahuas 1-for-7 with RISP...The Chihuahuas are the highest-scoring team in the Minors, and entering Saturday, El Paso had scored 159 runs in their previous 16 games and no fewer than four runs a game during the stretch. Saturday was only the second time this season the Chihuahuas were held to one run and the first time it happened at home...OKC's pitching staff combined to retire 15 of 16 batters between the fourth and ninth innings and 18 of 20 batters between the third and ninth innings...Starting pitcher Mike Montgomery made his season debut and allowed one run on four hits, including a homer, while striking out two in three innings. Reliever Alec Gamboa earned the win in his Triple-A debut, tossing three scoreless innings and allowing two hits with three strikeouts. Trevor Bettencourt retired all six batters he faced, and Justin Bruihl earned his first save of the season with OKC...The Dodgers have issued just one walk in each of last two games.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have won back-to-back games during the same series in El Paso for the first time since April 2022 (23 games) and with a win today, the Dodgers can win a series at Southwest University Park for the first time since July 8-13, 2021 (4-2). Since that last series win in 2021, the Dodgers are 0-3-1 in series at the Chihuahuas' home field, going 12-17 during that time...The Dodgers are 4-1 in road series finales this season with their lone road finale loss coming in El Paso May 7. They have won four straight series finales overall, with each game decided in the eighth inning or later. When aiming for a series win in the finale, the Dodgers are 4-0...Yonny Hernández's 18-game on-base streak came to an end last night, as did his streak of nine consecutive games with a run scored...Tonight is the Dodgers' last road game until June 28 in Sugar Land. Starting Tuesday, the Dodgers return home to play 12 straight games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

