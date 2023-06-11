Just R Luck: Aces Prevail in "Extra" Inning

Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (30-32) weathered a long night in Reno on Saturday, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Aces (35-27), while slipping to 2-3 on this road trip with a chance to split on Sunday. Rainiers right-hander Darren McCaughan made some history in the midst of taking an unusual complete game loss.

The start was delayed by rain from a scheduled 6:35 PT first pitch to 9:01 p.m., triggering a seven-inning ballgame per MLB rules. With the score knotted 2-2, the eighth frame was an extra inning. The delay totaled two hours and 26 minutes. The game was played in one hour and 57 minutes.

Scoreless into the fourth inning, Tacoma broke through after Zach DeLoach extended his on base streak to 26 games with a leadoff single lined to center. He got to second base on a wild pitch before tagging up to third, and scored on a big two-out RBI knock by Adam Engel, poked through the left side. DeLoach has also hit safely in 23 of his last 25 games, including all five games of this road trip thus far.

It was 2-0 Tacoma in the fifth; Sam Haggerty and Taylor Trammell led off with singles at the top of the order. Cade Marlowe moved both over with a deep fly to center, and Haggerty later trotted home on a wild pitch.

McCaughan retired the first 14 Aces he faced through 4.2 IP, before Reno strung together three straight two-out hits to tie it (P.J. Higgins double, Dominic Canzone RBI double, Diego Castillo RBI single). McCaughan, who threw an efficient 86 pitches and a superb 64 strikes over 7.1 IP, became the first Tacoma starter to pitch into an eighth inning this season, and was dealt a most tough-luck losing decision (3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K).

Making his 69th career start with the Rainiers, the ninth-most in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960) and two shy of seventh-all time, McCaughan equaled Eddie Bane of the 1974-77 Tacoma Twins for seventh on the franchise strikeout list. He did so with his fifth K of the game and 333rd with the Rainiers, in the fourth inning. McCaughan's night ended with 335 career Triple-A punchouts, leaving him 10 shy of Scott Atchison (2000, 2002-06 Rainiers) for sixth place.

Tacoma was held scoreless in the eighth despite the automatic runner, allowing Reno to snatch their first walk-off victory this season. The Aces loaded the bases with a single and a one-out intentional walk, before 2022 Rainier Kyle Lewis slapped a base hit up the middle, scoring Reno's auto runner from third base for the win (un-earned run to McCaughan). Tacoma fell to 3-4 in extra innings this season (1-4 road).

Reno RHP Bryce Jarvis scattered six hits over 5.0 IP (2 BB, 5 K), and both runs against him were earned. Right-handers Luis Frias (2.0 IP) and Justin Martinez (1.0 IP, W) each struck out a batter in a scoreless appearance.

The finale of this weeklong series will be on Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. Left-hander Kyle Hart (Tacoma) and fellow southpaw Konnor Pilkington (Reno) is the starting pitching matchup at 1:05 PT.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

