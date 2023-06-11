Dodgers Spank Chihuahuas 24-5

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored 17 runs over three innings on the way to a tying a Bricktown-era record for runs scored with a 24-5 win Sunday night against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park. Drew Avans led off the series finale between the teams with a home run and the Dodgers (45-18) built a 2-0 lead in the first inning. El Paso (28-35) answered with two runs to enter the third inning in a 2-2 tie. The Dodgers then scored 17 straight runs over the third through fifth innings to take a 19-2 lead. Michael Busch hit a two-run homer in the third inning out to center field and over the batter's eye for a 4-2 lead. With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Drew Avans lined a bases-clearing double to center field for a 14-2 advantage. In the fifth inning, Justin Yurchak belted a grand slam out to right field for a 19-2 lead. The 12 runs scored by the Dodgers over the fourth and fifth innings came on just four hits. The Dodgers' 20th run of the night came in the seventh inning and OKC led, 20-5, before adding four more runs in the eighth inning. David Freitas drew a bases-loaded walk and Yurchak hit a two-run double before Drew Avans' RBI single brought in OKC's 24th run of the night.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers improved their Pacific Coast League-leading record to 45-18 and are now a season-best 27 games above .500 and have a 10-game lead ahead of second-place Reno and Round Rock in the league standings...The Dodgers reached 45 wins in 63 games - faster than any PCL team since at least 2005. The previous fastest PCL team to 45 wins since 2005 was the 2015 OKC Dodgers who reached win No. 45 in game No. 67 (45-22).

-The 24 runs scored by the Dodgers tied the team record for runs scored in a game during the Bricktown era and Sunday was the third time an OKC team scored 24 runs since 1998 (also Aug. 3, 2013 vs. Colorado Springs, 24-5, and June 22, 2004 at Albuquerque, 24-4). The 24 runs tied Reno (April 27) and Sugar Land (May 7) for the most scored by a PCL team this season...OKC's 19-run winning margin tied for the second-largest winning margin in the team's Bricktown history and was the largest winning margin for the team since a 19-0 win May 12, 2022 in Round Rock...The seven runs scored by the Dodgers in the fourth inning were the most scored by the team in an inning since the team's seven-run fifth inning as part of a 16-1 win in El Paso Sept. 20, 2022.

-All nine batters in OKC's lineup collected at least one hit and one walk and scored at least two runs as the Dodgers outhit the Chihuahuas, 21-12...According to MiLB, only 17 times in MLB history (since 1901) have all nine players in a lineup scored at least twice in a game...OKC's 21 hits were the team's most in a game since May 23, 2014 when OKC had 22 hits in a 12-10 win at Memphis and OKC's 10 extra-base hits Sunday were a season high...OKC's 13 walks were the second-most in a game this season, trailing only a 14-walk night April 11 against Sugar Land at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Justin Yurchak finished with a career-high seven RBI, going 3-for-5 with a double and a grand slam, a walk and two runs scored. His seven RBI are the most by an OKC player since Ryan Noda had seven RBI July 6, 2022 against Las Vegas and Yurchak became the 10th player in the PCL this season with seven or more RBI in a game.

-Drew Avans tied his career highs with four hits and five RBI. He went 4-for-6 with a double, home run, two runs scored and a walk. His four hits were his most in a game since May 3, 2019 with Rancho Cucamonga and he last had five RBI in a game July 11, 2018 with Ogden.

-Michael Busch finished with three hits, including a double and home run, three RBI and scored two runs. He extended his hitting streak to seven games and is 14-for-28 (.500) with nine extra-base hits and 11 RBI during the stretch. He has three home runs in his last four games.

-Jahmai Jones extended his hitting streak to 17 games - the longest hitting streak by an OKC player since Alex Verdugo hit safely in 20 consecutive games June 8-30, 2017, the longest active streak in the league and the third-longest streak in the PCL this season...Jones finished Sunday's game with two hits, including a double, walk, RBI and scored two runs. During his hitting streak, Jones is 25-for-54 (.463) with 14 extra-base hits, 13 RBI, 17 walks and 12 runs scored. He has also reached base in 25 consecutive games - tied for second-longest on-base streak by an OKC player in 2023. He has reached base at least twice in 15 of the last 17 games.

-Drew Avans' leadoff home run was the second of the season for the Dodgers, but first since April 2 against Tacoma at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, also hit by Avans...The Dodgers have now homered in a season-best eight straight games (17 HR) and hit 14 home runs during the six-game series in El Paso...Justin Yurchak's grand slam was the third for the Dodgers this season and the first of Yurchak's pro career.

-Devin Mann went 3-for-6 with a walk, RBI and three runs scored as he extended his on-base streak to 29 games - the longest active streak in the league and tied for second-longest in the PCL overall this season. Mann has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games and during his on-base streak, Mann is 37-for-102 (.363) with 16 extra-base hits, 32 RBI and 29 runs scored.

-Kole Calhoun finished with three hits, including two doubles, and scored a team-high five runs - the most runs by an OKC player in a game this season...Ryan Ward doubled and scored a season-high four runs.

-The Dodgers have won three straight games for the first time since a season-best 10-game winning streak May 9-19. They also won three consecutive games during the same series at Southwest University Park for the first time since April 15-17, 2022...Additionally, Oklahoma City won the road series against the Chihuahuas, 4-2, for the Dodgers' first series win at Southwest University Park since July 2021. OKC had posted a 0-3-1 series record between series wins in El Paso.

