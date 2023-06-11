Kyle Lewis Walks off Rainiers in a Magical Evening

Reno, NV - Kyle Lewis was the hero in a 3-2 Reno Aces (35-27) walkoff win over the Tacoma Rainiers (30-32) Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Justin Martínez's outstanding 10th inning primed Reno for its first walkoff of the season. Martínez cut through the heart of the Rainiers' order in a scoreless frame, sending an automatic Aces runner (Jorge Barrosa) to second with nobody out in the bottom half. Buddy Kennedy singled to left, Barrosa advanced to third, and Lewis delivered a hard-hit single up the middle for the win.

Aces fans slurped on Butter Beer as they awaited what became a great ballgame. For the first time this season, 7,000+ fans packed into Greater Nevada Field on back-to-back nights, this time for a Magical Evening. And Magical it was.

P.J. Higgins broke up Darren McCaughan's perfect game bid in the fifth with a double to Diagon Alley before Dominic Canzone hit a high double off the left field wall, putting the Aces on the board. Diego Castillo then singled home Canzone with a game-tying two-out hit.

Bryce Jarvis was strong in his start, going five innings and allowing two earned runs with five strikeouts. Jarvis managed mischief in multiple innings, leaning on the swing-and-miss to escape jams.

Aces Notables:

- Bryce Jarvis: 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 5 K

- Kyle Lewis: 1-for-4, GW hit

- Justin Martínez: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ER, K

