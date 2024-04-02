Isotopes Drop Series Opener to Oklahoma City, 7-5

April 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City, OK - With the game tied, 2-2, in the fourth inning, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club plated five runs in the frame behind a Miguel Vargas grand slam en route to a 7-5 series-opening victory Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, Albuquerque falls to 1-3 on the year, the third time in the last four seasons the club has done so to start a campaign.

-The Isotopes have dropped their first two series openers of the year (also: March 29, 6-5 loss vs. El Paso).

-Albuquerque completed its third game without an error. They are one of nine Triple-A teams to have one error or fewer on the year.

-Jeff Criswell relented a grand slam in the fourth frame, the second slam allowed by the Isotopes in 2024 (also: Brett Sullivan, March 31 vs. El Paso). The club's 13 slams allowed in 2023 led all of Triple-A.

-The Isotopes allowed 23 runs and two grand slams between the 4th inning of Sunday's game vs. El Paso and the 4th frame of tonight's contest (10 innings).

-Albuquerque pitching fanned a season-high 14 on the night, their first game of 2024 eclipsing the double-digit mark. It's the club's most since striking out 15 Aug. 26, 2023, at Oklahoma City.

-Over the first four games, Isotope starting pitchers have tallied just 12.1 innings, the second fewest in Triple-A amongst teams with four games played (fewest: Sugar Land, 12.1 IP).

-Over the first four games of the year, the Isotopes pitching staff has relented 14 two-out RBI and 16 hits.

-Offensively, the club struck out 14 times, the third time Albuquerque has reached double-digit strikeouts and one off the season high (15, March 29 vs. El Paso). The Isotopes' 46 punchouts are tied with Sugar Land for the most in Triple-A.

-On the night, the Isotopes went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on-base, the third contest leaving at least eight on the base paths.

-Out of the six batted balls registered at 100 MPH-plus, the Isotopes recorded three of them, with just one going for a hit (Sean Bouchard double, 104.5 MPH). Hunter Goodman had the highest exit velocity of the night: 109.6 MPH, fielder's choice.

-Sam Hilliard swatted two hits, including a double, to record back-to-back two-hit contests.

-Jordan Beck walked twice but also struck out twice. The outfielder has fanned twice in three-straight contests.

-Sean Bouchard tallied a double, giving him four extra-base hits over his last two games (two triples and two doubles). He has also recorded an extra-base hit in all four games played to begin the year (three triples and two doubles).

-Coco Montes collected two hits for the third-straight game to start the year. He also has tallied an RBI in each of those contests. Montes has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games dating back to Sept. 3, 2023, with seven multi-hit contests. Over the stretch, he is slashing .356/.434/.534 with four doubles, three homers, nine walks and 19 RBI.

-Thomas Ponticelli made his Isotopes debut and tossed 2.1 innings and allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts. It was his first start since July 28, 2023, with Triple-A Columbus.

-Chance Adams hurled 2.0 shutout frames while fanning three. It was just his third time completing 2.0 innings since 2021 (also: July 17, 2021, AZL Royals and July 7, 2023, Albuquerque vs. OKC).

-Gavin Hollowell made his 2024 season debut and pitched a perfect seventh inning with two punchouts.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Oklahoma City meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to send right-hander Noah Davis to the hill while Oklahoma City is slated to start right-hander Kyle Hurt.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 2, 2024

