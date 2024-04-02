Reno Falls In Extra Innings To Sacramento In Home Opener

April 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Renom, Nev. - The Reno Aces (2-1) had back-to-back runners thrown out at the plate in the bottom of the twelfth inning, which handed the club a 9-8 defeat to the Sacramento River Cats (3-1), Tuesday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field in front of the largest Opening Day crowd since 2016, with a 6,015 announced attendance.

In a see-saw battle entering the eighth inning, Reno took a 6-4 advantage, however, Jakson Reetz connected on his second home run of the game off an Austin Pope slider. The two-run blast to knotted the game at six runs apiece.

From there, both clubs exchanged runs on offense into the 12th inning. The River Cats would then swing a double down the left field line to obtain the game-winning run. The Aces were unable to respond in the bottom of the 12th.

Despite the loss, Kyle Garlick extended his home run streak to three games. The power-hitting 32-year-old went 2-5 with two home runs on Tuesday and is off to a torching hot start to 2024. He now leads the PCL in home runs (4), RBI (9), extra-base hits (5) and total bases (18).

The six-game series continues on Wednesday with the first pitch scheduled at 2:05 p.m. P.T.

Aces Notables

* Kyle Garlick: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI * Kevin Newman: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R * Dakota Chalmers: 1.2 IP, 0 R/ 0 ER, 2 K

The Reno Aces resume their six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Wednesday at 2:05 p.m. P.T.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.