Reno Aces Announce Highest Opening Day Attendance in Nearly a Decade

April 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces proudly announced today that their Opening Day at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, marked a historic milestone with the highest attendance since 2016 with 6,015 fans. Aceball fans and baseball enthusiasts alike flocked to the stadium, demonstrating an unwavering passion for America's favorite pastime and entertainment in Downtown Reno.

The energized atmosphere at Greater Nevada Field encapsulated the fervor and anticipation of fans for this season, as they eagerly cheered on their beloved team in what promises to be an action-packed campaign. The impressive turnout underscores the strong bond between the Reno Aces and the community, highlighting the team's integral role within the vibrant Reno area and beyond. As the season unfolds, the Reno Aces remain committed to delivering exciting and captivating fan experiences while fostering an enduring connection with their supporters, both on and off the field.

The Reno Aces organization extends its heartfelt gratitude to the fans, sponsors, and partners whose unwavering support has propelled the team to this remarkable achievement. With the momentum of Opening Day setting the stage for an unforgettable season, the Reno Aces look forward to continuing their tradition of excellence and creating lasting memories for fans old and new at Greater Nevada Field.

Single game tickets for the remainder of this week's series against the Sacramento River Cats are on-sale now on RenoAces.com, texting "TIXX" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

