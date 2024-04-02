OKC Baseball Club Earns 7-5 Win Over Albuquerque

April 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Miguel Vargas hit a grand slam in the fourth inning as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored seven runs over a three-inning stretch in a 7-5 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque (1-3) scored in its first at-bat to take the early lead before back-to-back RBI singles by Kody Hoese and Trey Sweeney put OKC in front, 2-1, in the second inning of its home opener. The Isotopes knotted the score, 2-2, in the third inning before a RBI single by Andre Lipcius in the third inning put OKC back in front. OKC (2-2) loaded the bases in the fourth inning and Vargas hit a fly ball out to left-center field for the first grand slam of OKC's season for a 7-2 advantage. The Isotopes scored three runs in the sixth inning to trim the lead to two runs, but OKC relievers Stephen Gonsalves, Michael Petersen and Ricky Vanasco held the Isotopes scoreless and to two hits over the final three frames with Vanasco recording his first save of the season.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City won its 2024 home opener to improve to 10-16 in home openers during the Bricktown era (since 1998) and OKC won a home opener for just the fourth time in the last 15 seasons at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC improved to 4-1 in home openers against the Isotopes...It was also the first time since 2011 that OKC did not play the bottom of the ninth inning during a home opener. OKC's other two wins in between came via walk-offs.

-Miguel Vargas hit his first career grand slam in the fourth inning and his second home run of the season. Going back to the 2023 season, Vargas has now homered in five of his last 11 games, including the 2023 postseason. His grand slam was OKC's first of the season as he finished the game 2-for-4 with a double, home run, four RBI and scored two runs.

-In his Triple-A debut, pitcher Braydon Fisher recorded the win for Oklahoma City. He pitched the third and fourth innings as part of a bullpen game for Oklahoma City, allowing one run and two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

-Andre Lipcius picked up a RBI single and is now 6-for-13 over his last three games and leads OKC with six hits overall to start 2024.

Next Up: OKC continues its first home series of the season at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

