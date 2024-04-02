Salt Lake Takes Down Tacoma on Home Opener

April 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees were victorious on Opening Night at Smith's Ballpark taking an 8-2 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers.

Livan Soto broke the scoreless tie in the 3rd inning with a sacrifice fly and Willie Calhoun roped a two-out RBI single to right field to give the Bees a 2-0 advantage. Charles LeBlanc broke the game open in the 5th inning with a three-run home run to extend the lead to 6-0, marking his first homer of the season. The Rainiers responded with a run of their own in the top of the 6th inning, but the Bees immediately tacked on another pair of runs in the bottom frame as Jordyn Adams and Soto each plated a run.

On the hill, Kenny Rosenberg got the nod and put together a stellar outing in his first start of the season. The southpaw pitched six innings and struck out six while giving up just one run. The bullpen continued the momentum as Jimmy Herget, Amir Garrett, and Ryan Miller each pitched an inning and slammed the door.

The Bees will face the Rainiers again tomorrow, with first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. MT.

