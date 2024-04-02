Round Rock INF Justin Foscue Promoted to Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Welcome to The Show, Justin! The Texas Rangers announced that the club added Round Rock Express INF Justin Foscue to their 26-man roster on Tuesday. Foscue will join the team in Florida tonight as the Rangers get set for game two of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays at 5:50 p.m. CT.

Foscue, listed as the No. 5 prospect in the Texas Rangers organization according to MLB.com, spent all of 2023 with the Express and opened the 2024 campaign in Round Rock. Last season, Foscue slashed 266/.394/.468 with 31 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 84 RBI and 94 runs scored.

The righty recorded more walks (85) than strikeouts (70) last season and owned a 12.7 percent strikeout rate, which was the second lowest in the Pacific Coast League among qualified players. He finished last year with a 34-game on-base streak. Foscue reached base in each of his first three games to start 2024 with the Express as he extended the streak to 37 consecutive games.

The Huntsville, Alabama native was selected by Texas in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State University. Since he made his professional debut in the Rangers system in 2021, he owns a lifetime .276/.380/.499 slash line with 81 doubles, six triples, 50 home runs and 216 RBI over 285 games in the minors.

Of the 125 games Foscue played in with the Express, the righty mainly appeared at second base, but he did log 10 games at first base and 35 games at third base. Before joining Round Rock in 2023, Foscue spent all of 2022 with Double-A Frisco helping the RoughRiders win the Texas League Championship as he slashed .288/.367/.483 with 31 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs and 94 RBI in 101 games.

Round Rock and El Paso will get set for their series opener at Southwest University Park tonight with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. Express RHP Tim Brennan (--, --) will make his 2024 debut against Chihuahuas RHP Randy Vasquez (--, --).

