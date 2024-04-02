Round Rock Takes Series Opener Against El Paso, 8-4

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (3-1) defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas (2-2) on Tuesday night by a final score of 8-4 at Southwest University Park in the first game of the series.

Round Rock reliever LHP Chasen Shreve (1-0, 5.40) took home the victory when he pitched two thirds of an inning, allowing one run on one hit and one walk. El Paso reliever LHP Adrian Morejon (0-1, 6.00) allowed two runs on two hits in 2.0 innings of work as he collected the loss.

Along the Train Tracks:

* LF Dustin Harris began the scoring for Round Rock in the top of the first as he blasted his first home run of the season to make it 2-0. The two-run homer brought home RF Elier Hernandez, who singled to lead off the game. * El Paso would answer back in the bottom of the first as 2B Clay Dungan led off with a double against the wall. 3B Matthew Batten followed up with an RBI single to cut the lead to 2-1. * Chihuahuas LF Bryce Johnson homered to right field to open the bottom of the third inning and knotted the game at two. * After 2B Jonathan Ornelas walked, Express CF Derek Hill singled in the top of the fourth to take the lead back for the Express, 3-2. * For the second time in the game, Harris would hit one over the right field fence, doubling the Round Rock lead at 4-2 in the top of the fifth. * Dungan would score Johnson on an RBI-groundout in the bottom of the fifth to bring El Paso back within one at 4-3. Later in the frame, C Brett Sullivan tied the game at four when he doubled home Batten, who had walked in the prior at-bat. * DH Andrew Knapp homered to open the sixth inning and continue the back-and-forth scoring. He put the Express back ahead, 5-4. * In the top of the eighth, C Sam Huff tacked on another solo home run. The fourth long ball of the night for Round Rock made it a 6-4 game. 3B Jax Biggers would add another run, bringing home 1B Blaine Crim on an RBI single, which increased the lead to 7-4. * Knapp brought home SS Davis Wendzel on a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth for a final score of 8-4.

E-Train Excerpts:

* Round Rock starter RHP Tim Brennan made his Triple-A debut on Tuesday night. He was credited with a no-decision after going 4.1 innings and allowing three runs on six hits, three walks and one strikeout. * In addition to Brennan, 3B Jax Biggers and RHP Jonathan Hernandez each made their 2024 debut for the E-Train. Biggers was recalled from Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI. Hernandez was on a Major League rehab assignment from the Texas Rangers and pitched a perfect sixth inning with one strikeout. * LF Dustin Harris had his best game of the season, recording two home runs and three RBI, as part of his 2-for-5 night. * C Sam Huff continued his hot start to the season, falling a double shy of a cycle, going 3-for-5 with one RBI.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso continue their series Wednesday for the second of six matchups this week. Express starter RHP Shane Greene will face off against RHP Nolan Watson for the Chihuahuas. First pitch is slated for 7:35 p.m. CT.

