Round Rock Doubles-up on El Paso, 8-4
April 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Round Rock Express beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-4 Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. It was just the third time the Chihuahuas lost in the 10 home openers in team history.
El Paso's runs came on an RBI single by Matthew Batten, a solo home run by Bryce Johnson, an RBI groundout by Clay Dungan and an RBI double by Brett Sullivan. Chihuahuas starter Randy Vásquez allowed two runs in three innings in his first start in the San Diego Padres' organization. Vásquez struck out three and didn't walk any batters.
The Chihuahuas came back twice from multiple run deficits to tie the score early in the game. Texas Rangers pitcher Jonathan Hernández pitched a scoreless inning on MLB Injury Rehab for Round Rock. Batten reached base three times for El Paso in the loss.
Box Score: Gameday: Express 8, Chihuahuas 4 Final Score (04/02/2024) (milb.com)
Team Records: Round Rock (3-1), El Paso (2-2)
Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso RHP Nolan Watson (1-0, 3.60). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 2, 2024
- Round Rock Takes Series Opener Against El Paso, 8-4 - Round Rock Express
- Round Rock Doubles-up on El Paso, 8-4 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Late-Inning Magic Pushes Space Cowboys to Opening Night Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- OKC Baseball Club Earns 7-5 Win Over Albuquerque - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Salt Lake Takes Down Tacoma on Home Opener - Salt Lake Bees
- Tacoma Drops Opener in Salt Lake - Tacoma Rainiers
- Isotopes Drop Series Opener to Oklahoma City, 7-5 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Space Cowboys Rally for 12-11 Victory in Home Opener - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Reetz Homers Twice While Walton Earns First Career Pitching Victory - Sacramento River Cats
- Reno Falls In Extra Innings To Sacramento In Home Opener - Reno Aces
- Reno Aces Announce Highest Opening Day Attendance in Nearly a Decade - Reno Aces
- Round Rock INF Justin Foscue Promoted to Texas - Round Rock Express
- April 2 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers at Salt Lake Bees - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - April 2, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Space Cowboys vs. Aviators Series Preview - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.