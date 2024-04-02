Space Cowboys Rally for 12-11 Victory in Home Opener
April 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
After taking a 5-0 lead in the first then falling behind 9-6 in the middle frames, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys came back for a 12-11 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday night.
Highlights from tonight's game can be found here - 2024 Space Cowboys Highlights
RHP Ryan Gusto's first strikeout at Triple-A
Gusto's second strikeout to close out the first
Corey Julks Solo Home Run in the first inning
Pedro León's two RBI double in the first.
Jesus Bastidas Two-Run Homer
Jesus Bastidas Go-Ahead 2 RBI Single
David Hensley RBI Single.
