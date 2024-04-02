Space Cowboys Rally for 12-11 Victory in Home Opener

April 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

After taking a 5-0 lead in the first then falling behind 9-6 in the middle frames, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys came back for a 12-11 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday night.

RHP Ryan Gusto's first strikeout at Triple-A

Gusto's second strikeout to close out the first

Corey Julks Solo Home Run in the first inning

Pedro León's two RBI double in the first.

Jesus Bastidas Two-Run Homer

Jesus Bastidas Go-Ahead 2 RBI Single

David Hensley RBI Single.

