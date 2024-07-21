Round Rock Takes Series against Oklahoma City with 4-0 Shutout

July 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (10-10 | 47-47) claimed a 2-1 series win over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (8-13 | 48-48) with a 4-0 shutout in Sunday's series finale at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock reliever RHP Aidan Anderson (6-1, 2.50) claimed the win after throwing 1.2 innings that included two strikeouts. Oklahoma City starter RHP Ben Casparius (2-2, 3.65) went home with the loss as his 3.2-inning outing saw three runs on four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when LF Ezequiel Duran scored thanks to a double from SS Davis Wendzel then Wendzel found home on a Sam Huff single.

RF Kellen Strahm gave the Express a 3-0 advantage in the fourth inning with his first career Triple-A hit and RBI as he drove home C Andrew Knapp, who had been hit by a pitch.

E-Train 1B Blaine Crim rounded the bases on a single, stolen base, fielder's choice and Oklahoma City error as Round Rock took over 4-0 in the sixth.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express RF Kellen Strahm made his Triple-A debut on Sunday. He finished the contest 1-for-2 with one RBI, one walk and one strikeout through 6.0 innings. In right field, he recorded one putout.

Round Rock RHP Jack Leiter tallied seven strikeouts in his 4.2-inning start and allowed just three hits and two walks. The shutout performance was his fourth of the season with the Express.

Rounding out the shutout on the mound, joining Leiter and RHP Aidan Anderson, RHP Steven Jennings tossed 1.1 innings with two hits and RHP Matt Festa threw 1.1 with two walks and one strikeout.

SS Davis Wendzel recorded the team's lone multi-hit performance as he hit 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored.

Next up: Round Rock hits the road to take on the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) for a six-game series. Both starting pitchers for the series opener on Tuesday, July 23 have yet to be announced. First pitch from Isotopes Park is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT.

