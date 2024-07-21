Quiet Bats Doom OKC

July 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club was held to five singles Sunday night and suffered its fifth shutout loss of the season, losing to the Round Rock Express, 4-0, at Dell Diamond. Round Rock (10-10/47-47) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI double by Davis Wendzel followed by a RBI single by Sam Huff. The Express added a run in the fourth inning on a RBI single by Kellen Strahm. In the sixth inning, Round Rock's Matt Duffy hit into a fielder's choice and the play was coupled with an OKC throwing error that allowed the Express' fourth run of the night to score from second base. OKC (8-13/48-48) was held without a hit over the final three innings of the series finale between the teams.

Of Note:

- Oklahoma City suffered its fifth shutout loss of the season and first since a 6-0 loss to Reno May 26 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sunday was OKC's first shutout loss on the road since an 8-0 defeat in Sacramento May 16.

-Oklahoma City has now been held scoreless in 20 of its last 21 innings and in 20 straight non-extra innings. Oklahoma City scored a run in the seventh inning of Friday night's 10-6 OKC win. On Saturday night, OKC was held scoreless through nine innings before scoring its placed runner in the 10th inning for the team's lone run of the night in Round Rock's 2-1 win in 10 innings. OKC was then shut out over nine innings Sunday, which marked the third time this season OKC went scoreless through nine innings.

-Hunter Feduccia finished with OKC's lone multi-hit outing, going 2-for-3 with a walk. He extended his career-best on-base streak to 26 games - the second-longest on-base streak of the season for an OKC player. During the streak that started June 6, Feduccia has 27 hits with 17 RBI and 23 walks. He also has hit safely in four straight games, going 8-for-15.

-Trey Sweeney picked up a hit and finished the three-game series in Round Rock 7-for-13. He has also hit safely in six straight games, batting .370 (10x27).

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Michael Grove and Brusdar Graterol made their first appearances with OKC as part of Major League Rehab Assignments. Grove pitched a scoreless and hitless fifth inning, allowing one walk with one strikeout. He faced five batters and threw 22 pitches (16 strikes). Graterol allowed one unearned run and a hit in the sixth inning with one strikeout. He faced six batters and was charged with an error on a throw to second base on a fielder's choice. He threw 20 pitches (16 strikes).

-OKC was held without an extra-base hit for the sixth time this season and first time since June 12 in Sugar Land.

-Round Rock won the three-game series, 2-1, as Oklahoma City lost for the third time in the last five games.

Next Up : Oklahoma City returns home to open a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. On $2 Tuesdays, guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Additionally, select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older.

Visit okcbaseball.com/tickets to purchase tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.