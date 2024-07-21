Hancock Blanks Aces for Series Sweep

July 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (54-42) shutout the Reno Aces (49-46) to earn their first series sweep of the season, Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma got in front in the first inning as Leo Rivas stole third and came around to score on a throwing error by the catcher. They added on in the fourth on an RBI single from Seby Zavala to take a 2-0 lead.

That is all the support Emerson Hancock needed, as the right-hander was working around trouble to keep the Aces off the board all day long.

Cade Marlowe hit a solo home run in the fifth and the scoring didn't stop there. Rivas used an RBI single to make it 4-0 in the sixth followed by an RBI double from Jason Vosler and an RBI single from Duke Ellis in the seventh.

The offense kept their foot on the gas in the eighth, scoring three more runs on a wild pitch, an RBI ground out from Vosler and an RBI double from Spencer Packard.

Hancock did the rest, tossing a complete game shutout to earn his fourth win of the season. He needed just 105 pitches to get through his nine innings, using three double plays and three strikeouts to work around trouble.

POSTGAME NOTES: Leo Rivas reached base four more times this afternoon, collecting two hits and drawing two walks. The shortstop has now reached base in 30 straight games and leads the league in on-base percentage. Jason Vosler continued leading the way for the Rainiers offensively, going 3-for-5 with a run scored, two doubles and two runs batted in. This was the first sweep of the season for the Rainiers, as they took all three games of the series over the Reno Aces, the top team in the PCL West division in the second half. Emerson Hancock spun the first complete game shutout for Tacoma since Tommy Milone did so back on April 30, 2019.

Tacoma will get tomorrow off and travel to Oklahoma City where they will start a six-game series against the Baseball Club on Tuesday. First pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is set for 5:05 PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.