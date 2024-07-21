Sacramento Completes Three-Game Sweep with 8-3 Win

July 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sacramento, CA - Albuquerque held a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning but allowed seven Sacramento runs in the frame to drop the series finale, 8-3, to the River Cats Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Field

Topes Scope: With the loss, the Isotopes were swept for the first time since losing six-straight at Round Rock Aug. 8-13, 2023.

-Kris Bryant, playing in his third rehab game on his current rehab stint, went 5-for-5 with a solo homer. He has connected on homers in two-straight contests. It was his first five-hit game since Aug. 18, 2016, with Chicago vs. Milwaukee. He is 6-for-11 with two homers over his three games with Albuquerque.

-Albuquerque falls to 1-8 against the River Cats in 2024, and with only six games remaining between the clubs this year, Sacramento has clinched the season series. It's the Isotopes first season-series loss to Sacramento since 2021 (2-3).

-The Isotopes have dropped 11 of their last 15 contests in Sacramento dating back to 2023, including eight of nine this year.

-Albuquerque allowed seven runs in the sixth inning, the third-most tallies allowed in a frame in 2024 and most since surrendering eight June 30 vs. Salt Lake in the ninth inning.

-The River Cats' Donovan Walton belted a grand slam in the sixth inning, the sixth slam allowed by the Isotopes on the year (last: vs. Round Rock, Trevor Hauver May 3). The six slams allowed are the second-most in all of Minor League Baseball.

-Sacramento scored the game's first run in the fourth inning, the eighth-straight contest Albuquerque's opponent has scored first, setting a season high (previous: seven, April 6-13 at Oklahoma City, vs. Sugar Land and May 3-10 vs. Round Rock, at El Paso).

-Tanner Gordon tossed 5.0 frames of one-run ball while striking out eight, setting a new season-high. It's tied for the second-most punchouts in a game by an Isotopes pitcher in 2024 (most: Noah Davis, eight, vs. Sugar Land April 14).

-The Isotopes pitching staff fanned 12 batters, the most since striking out 13 June 28 vs. Salt Lake and three off the season-high April 12 vs. Sugar Land.

-The five hits by Bryant tied an Isotopes individual team-record (last: Hunter Stovall, April 25, 2024, vs. Oklahoma).

-Trevor Boone laced an RBI double to extend his hit streak to five games. During the stretch, he is slashing .333/375/.800 with a double, two homers and three RBI.

-Elehuris Montero recorded two singles for his seventh multi-hit game with Albuquerque in 12 games.

-Jameson Hannah went 0-for-4, ending his hitting streak at eight games, which was tied for the third-longest active hit streak in the Pacific Coast League. During the stretch, he is slashing .346/.438/.385 with one double and two RBI.

-Jimmy Herron drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 15 games. During the stretch, he is slashing .379/.433/.621 with three doubles, one triple, three homers, 20 RBI and six walks.

On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes begin a six-game series against the Round Rock Express Tuesday at 6:35 pm from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotope Park. Neither team has announced a starter.

Pacific Coast League Stories from July 21, 2024

